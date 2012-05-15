Clay Paky Sharpy Fixtures Shine on Pitbull’s PlanetPit World Tour

Rapper and pop singer-songwriter Pitbull, a Billboard Latin Music Award winner, has been playing to packed houses on his PlanetPit World Tour 2012 where Clay Paky Sharpy fixtures are in tune with the artist's unique vibe.

The tour recently concluded a cross-Canada run, will be heading for Europe shortly and plans to return to the U.S. in the fall. Lighting designer Justin Geiger of California-based Impulse Creative Group designed a tiered rig with video in the center for the Canadian dates. Impulse Creative Group consists of a design team with experience in live concerts, corporate events and houses of worship, which offers production design, system development and total show management.

"There's a high-energy club vibe to the show; it's very upbeat," says Geiger. "The venues mostly hold 8-14,000 people, and Pit is selling out all over the place."

Geiger "built everything around multiple heights and depths," placing six Clay Paky Sharpy fixtures on band risers, four Sharpys in each of the two wings and eight more across the top.

"They're being used as the high impact fixture of the show," says the lighting designer. "They're crazy bright, unbelievably fast, and definitely the main focus of the rig. In fact, I use them for every cue. Everyone is surprised how much those little fixtures make such a difference in our show."

Geiger notes that Sharpy fixtures appear to be "popping up everywhere" these days. "For good reason," he notes. "I had never used them before but told my production manager that I had to have them for the tour. And I just love them." Lighting fixtures for the Canada tour were supplied by Briere.

Geiger plans to redesign the rig for the next leg of the tour. "I hope to use all Clay Paky fixtures," he says. "I'd like to add Alpha Beam 700s to my inventory of Sharpys."

A.C.T Lighting is the distributor for Clay Paky in North America.

Francesco Romagnoli, Clay Paky Area Manager for North and Latin America, adds, "We're glad that our fixtures are doing so well for this tour. Mr. Geiger is a great designer truly understands the impact that the Sharpy can have."

