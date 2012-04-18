Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) Highlights RF Central GL Digital Fixed Link System at the 2012 NAB Show

Flexible, Long-Haul Hybrid IP Solution Ideal for ENG/OB Truck Applications

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 18, 2012 – Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division, and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets, highlights its RF Central GL Digital Fixed Link System at the 2012 NAB Show (Booth C6432 and OE1569).

An extremely flexible, modular digital fixed-link system, the GL Fixed Link offers a remote RF head (to 23-GHz) and internal RF modules (to 14-GHz) for fixed-link (STL, TSL, ICR) applications. Using a wide and growing variety of modules, the mainframe can be configured to meet any application now and in the future.

“The GL Digital Fixed Link System is a flexible, long or short haul hybrid IP solution that is ideal for any point-to-point microwave application,” says Integrated Microwave Technologies Divisional Chief Executive Stephen Shpock. “It is an ideal backhaul solution for connecting central receiver sites as part of the transition to HD newsgathering or adding IP and ASI connectivity to a microwave backbone system.”

The heart of the GL Fixed Link, the UNM/3 third generation full duplex modem card, is configurable for single-carrier QAM or COFDM modulation, at data rates of up to 155 Mbps. It features two sets of independent ASI inputs and outputs as well as a gigabit Ethernet port. If a specific application demands more inputs and outputs, multiplexer cards are available. Using the UNM/3, a full duplex bidirectional microwave system can be built in a single 1RU mainframe. Each mainframe offers full remote control and monitoring of all parameters using the provided SNMP client or through a standard web browser.

GL Fixed Link systems are available in mainframe only or split configurations with an outdoor transmitter and receiver head. Because it uses low cost coax cable instead of waveguide, this feature reduces the overall system cost and maximizes the link budget.

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) is a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and Microwave Service Company (MSC), offering broadcasters worldwide complete broadcast solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital microwave video systems (including COFDM and VSB) for portable and fixed link applications. RF Central is an innovative brand of compact microwave video equipment for licensed and license free broadcast applications. MSC is a premier provider of engineering, integration, technical support, installation and commissioning services. IMT is an ISO 9001:2008 certified QMS organization and recipient of multiple industry awards for design and innovations.

More information can be found at www.imt-broadcast.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2011 revenue of £351 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services.

Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fibre optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.