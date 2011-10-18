LEIGHTRONIX Enhances Video Server with Multi-Zone Playback Capabilities

LEIGHTRONIX announced today the release of Zoned TOTAL INFO, a new multi-zone display feature for UltraNEXUS and UltraNEXUS-SDI digital video servers. The new feature combines multiple digital media resources, including video clips and promos, slides, and slide show sequences, with dynamic, real-time weather and news information.

Zoned TOTAL INFO provides three video zones that include a primary digital media playback window and two dynamic TOTAL INFO data content zones. One of the TOTAL INFO zones is dedicated to local weather information while the other rotates between user-selected news, sports, metro traffic, financials, and general interest “dailies” data categories. The dynamic data is automatically retrieved from the online TOTAL INFO data server and then rendered for display over thematic graphic backgrounds specific to each data category.

Zoned TOTAL INFO may be set up to automatically display between programs as part of the UltraNEXUS/UltraNEXUS-SDI Virtual Channel playlists, two independent, default looping video resources that fill unscheduled programming time on each of the video server playback channels. Alternatively, Zoned TOTAL INFO may be enabled to run full time as a complement to scheduled and immediate program playback.

TOTAL INFO adds visual impact/quality to local broadcast and cable channels with a striking montage of informational and entertainment programming comprised of dynamic data and custom user graphics layered over backgrounds. TOTAL INFO has gained tremendous popularity among locally originated television operations such as public, educational, and government (PEG) cable access channels as well as private, in-house communication networks in corporate, hospitality, medical, and institutional settings.

A one year subscription to TOTAL INFO is included with UltraNEXUS and UltraNEXUS-SDI video servers and may be added as an option to NEXUS video server systems. The multi-zone enhancement is exclusive to the UltraNEXUS and UltraNEXUS-SDI. Current UltraNEXUS and UltraNEXUS-SDI users with active TOTAL INFO subscriptions will be able to access the new display feature through a firmware upgrade at no cost.

About LEIGHTRONIX, INC.

LEIGHTRONIX is recognized as an industry leader in specialty video equipment design and manufacturing, including digital video solutions, television automation, live and video-on-demand streaming media, and remote equipment control. A model of stability and longevity in the quickly evolving professional video market, LEIGHTRONIX continues to set standards in product value and versatility that exceed customer expectations in both product performance and support. Exceptional product reliability, a standard 5 year warranty, and cost-free technical support have made LEIGHTRONIX one of the most trusted names in the industry. For more information, visit www.leightronix.com.