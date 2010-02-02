Middle Atlantic Appoints Craig Decker As New Director of Customer and Sales Resources

Middle Atlantic Products sales veteran Craig Decker has been promoted to Director of Customer and Sales Resources, a new position created to emphasize the voice of the customer in day to day activities throughout every facet of the organization.

In his new position, Decker will increase the support of customers’ needs, ensuring the company delivers on its promise that they can “Expect More” from Middle Atlantic. “One of the reasons I came to Middle Atlantic was the company’s commitment to its customers,” he said. “We intend to bring that attention to a whole new level with unique products and programs to help them succeed in a fiercely competitive marketplace.”

With 15 years of experience in sales for Middle Atlantic, Decker is uniquely qualified to share knowledge from the field internally to establish meaningful products and services, relevant to the individual challenges faced by engineers, specifiers and installers.

Company President Mike Baker stressed the importance of the position: “The best way we can bring value to our customers is by aligning ourselves internally so their needs are the driving force behind everything we do from product development through successful installation. Craig’s experience makes him a perfect fit for this new challenge.”

Decker added, “These are unprecedented economic times. The competitive landscape has changed such that our leadership position is challenged every day. My personal objective is to reinforce the sense of urgency and responsiveness in the internal workings of our organization and turn up the volume.”

Prior to accepting his new responsibilities, Decker held several key positions within the company including Customer Support Manager, National Director of Sales for Data and Structured Cabling, and Eastern Region Sales Director for the past 6 years. That territory will now be tended to by Sales Directors Robert Newhuis and Bill Poling.

For technical specifications and in-depth information about Middle Atlantic Products, please click to www.middleatlantic.com or call 1.800.266.7225