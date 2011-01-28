LAWO ANNOUNCES VERSION 4.12 SOFTWARE UPDATE FOR MC² SERIES CONSOLES

Toronto, Ontario, Canada – January 28, 2011… Lawo, recognized globally as a leading manufacturer of digital audio networking and console systems for production, post production, broadcast, and related applications, is pleased to announce the new Version 4.12 software update for the company’s highly acclaimed mc² Series consoles, including the flagship mc²90, mc²66, and mc²56. Offering a wealth of enhanced capabilities, key attributes of the new software include the AMBIT DSP module for surround channels, the availability of a 3G SDI card for managing audio within the SDI stream from the control software, an Auto-Update feature of all system hardware including DALLIS frames, and the Lawo Remote App for the Apple iPhone, iPod Touch, or iPad.

Lawo’s AMBIT upmix tool is a new DSP module available on Surround channels. Extremely easy to use, AMBIT offers the ability to convert stereo sources to 5.1 surround. AMBIT features brand new algorithms including Lawo’s Auto Centering function, a special front processing algorithm designed to achieve a stable front image, and Lawo’s rear processing. AMBIT 5.1 Upmix is available on any number of Surround channels simultaneously. AMBIT is processed in real-time with extremely low latency characteristic of a Lawo DSP channel. AMBIT-processed signals surround the listener with a great-sounding, perfect 5.1 image. They are fully downmix compatible—returning the audio to a near duplicate of the original stereo mix— and all settings are recallable via production and/or snapshot at any time.

Lawo’s new 3G SDI card for managing audio within the SDI stream incorporates a 16-channel wide Embedder and De-Embedder. Audio of the full resolution production standard for High Definition content can now be handled within the Lawo Audio Network. The new 3G SDI card features a 16 x 16 matrix for the De-Embedder and a 32 x 16 matrix for the Embedder. Every single audio channel for the embedder can be individually delayed. The new 3G SDI card’s features include: video delay, word length reduction with dithering, SRC or bit transparency, and a clean mode for re-organizing the audio within the SDI stream.

The new Lawo Auto-Update feature is an invaluable tool that ensures all system hardware—including DALLIS frames—is fully optimized. The system offers an automatic update of all DALLIS stageboxes from the control System. The operation is similar to the way that HD-Core cards are updated by one simple command. In large systems with numerous DALLIS frames, this feature saves a lot of valuable time and dramatically shortens the time required for a complete system update.

An intuitive new feature that brings the ultimate convenience, Lawo’s first iPhone compatible app is fully supported by the V4.12 release. Via WLAN, all the console’s basic functions, such as Fader, Mute, Snapshots, and user buttons can be controlled from the remote Apple device. For example, user buttons can be easily assigned to create a mini monitor panel for the director, or to remote control GPIs on the studio floor or stage. Many more custom functions can be easily set up to control the mc² series consoles and Nova73 HD routers. This app is available as a free download from the Apple App Store.

Lawo has always set standards when it comes to the integration of third party devices, and now provides the ability to easily and efficiently remote control other computers. Version 4.12 software enables one to establish a connection to any networked computer via Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP). The remote control could be of a VSM Touch panel from the mc²56 channel display or control of ProTools or Riedel configuration software, as well as several other systems. The controlled computer can be running Windows, Linux, or Mac OS. As many computers as are required can be flexibly remote controlled from the same screen or from different screens.

In addition to the aforementioned features, Version 4.12 offers a wealth of additional functions designed to keep the mc² Series consoles at the cutting edge of technology. These features include a new GUI page for the operation of the mxDSP card 64 x 64 summing matrix, a tone generator on the MKII router including pink and white noise, hotkeys for the mxGUI to hasten session setup and preparation, the addition of several touch buttons for global Snapshot ISO modes on the snapshot page, the ability to protect routing destinations within the signal list and matrix page, as well as enhancements to the http I/O web browser.

Herbert Lemcke, President of Lawo North America, commented on the company’s new software release. “The new version 4.12 software reflects Lawo’s ongoing commitment to provide the best possible work environment for users of our mc² Series consoles,” said Lemcke. “The AMBIT upmix tool is an extremely easy-to-use feature that adds tremendous versatility and the 3G SDI card, Auto-Update, and Remote App add even greater functionality. At Lawo, we are committed to providing the best tools for our customers. We’ve listened carefully to their comments and have responded with a new software version that, I’m confident, will be well received.”

Lawo’s new Version 4.12 software is available now. Additional information on the new Version 4.12 software can be obtained by visiting www.lawo.ca or by calling (888) 810-4468.

About Lawo

Lawo is a manufacturer of digital audio networking systems and consoles for a wide range of applications from small to large scale audio production in television and radio, post production, and live sound. Established in the 1970s, the company’s manufacturing center is located in the Rhine valley town of Rastatt, Germany. For additional information on all Lawo products, visit the company online at www.lawo.ca.

Photo info: Image of the AMBIT main display.