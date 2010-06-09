CHRISTIE FILLS MARKET NEEDS WITH NEW WIDESCREEN LWU420 AND LW555 LCD PROJECTORS

Christie is pleased to add two new LCD projectors to its extensive product line-up - the Christie LWU420 and the Christie LW555. The LWU420 targets professional users demanding WUXGA high resolution and the LW555 fills the need for an affordable WXGA high brightness widescreen projector.

The Christie LWU420 is a unique 4200 lumens projector with WUXGA (1920 x 1200) resolution, making it ideal for small to medium sized venues including video conference rooms, meeting rooms and training rooms. Answering the market need for an affordable and portable WUXGA projector in the 4000+ lumens category, the LWU420 delivers full HD capability, auto H/V digital keystone, vertical and horizontal lens shift, 10-bit image processing for superior gray scaling, 1000:1 contrast ratio and a 2x zoom lens.

"With the Christie LWU420 we have an extremely high resolution product that is both compact and has the highest brightness in its category of LCD business projectors," said Christie Business Products Product Manager, Frank Anzures.

"The market demanded a high brightness, high resolution product for corporate fixed installs and education that provides full HD capacity. Not only are we providing maximum resolution but we are maximizing the user's ability to work in a mixed data and full HD environment. Customers will love having the extra resolution of the LWU420. The ability to display resolutions greater than 1080p provides more detail for intricate maps, CAD drawings in a classroom, or larger, clearer spreadsheets for a business meeting. The user can take full advantage of high resolution inorganic LCDs to display native HD 1080p, making for seamless and effortless transitions from detailed data presentation to HD video presentation.

"Christie brings to market a compact, lightweight, high resolution product with a 2x zoom lens that allows the user more flexibility of screen size displays. This is our premium professional projector in the 4000 lumens category. The LWU420 will be the product of choice for the professional user."

Christie also welcomes the LW555 to its widescreen format line-up. The 5500 lumens Christie LW555 projector features native WXGA resolution (1280 x 800), center lens design with a fully motorized lens shift, inorganic LCD panels, top loading lamp for easy access, 10-bit image processing, and 3D Keystone(tm) technology.

"With our new 3D Keystone technology, users can place the projector almost anywhere in the room and still create a perfect picture. The user can independently adjust any of the four corners to adjust for any keystone distortion caused by the projector's placement," said Anzures.

"With the LW555, Christie provides a high brightness, wide aspect ratio projector for houses of worship, educational facilities and corporate fixed install markets at an extremely affordable price. When you look at the features and benefits of the Christie LW555 and the LWU420, you get a lot for your investment," Anzures concluded.

The Christie LWU420 and the Christie LW555 ship in July. For a demonstration of the features of these new projectors, visit Christie at InfoComm (booth # N1203), June 9-11, 2010.

