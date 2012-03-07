Steve Alcorn’s “Theme Park Design” Now Available as an iBook

Theme park expertise is just an app away with Alcorn McBride founder Steve Alcorn's new iBook, "Theme Park Design." Available from Apple's iBookstore, it allows iPad users to interactively explore Alcorn's behind-the-scenes account of 35 years designing attractions. This iBook edition combines the text of Alcorn's popular book with new multimedia features including audio commentary and pop quizzes.

Called "a must-read for every theme park enthusiast" by Amazon.com, where the paperback and Kindle versions are available, "Theme Park Design" reveals the secrets behind some of the world's greatest attractions. It traces the development of an attraction from its "blue sky" design through the complex engineering process to opening day for the public. "This book shows you the secrets behind the magic," says Alcorn.

Readers will discover the ins and outs of ride control, mechanics, audio, video, lighting, special effects, animatronics, art direction and more with insider knowledge only someone with Alcorn's resume can bring to the page.

Amazon.com said of the book, "the author illuminated the fast-paced world of theme park design through tales of calamity and triumph, sprinkled with many humorous anecdotes." Alcorn even offers career tips on becoming an Imagineer - he was Walt Disney Imagineering's first systems engineer and previously authored, "Building a Better Mouse: The Story of the Electronic Imagineers Who Designed Epcot."

About Alcorn McBride:

Founded in 1986, Alcorn McBride is the leading manufacturer of show control, audio and video equipment for the themed entertainment industry, and a rapidly growing provider of audio and video systems for retail environments and transportation applications. Staffed by some of the industry's best engineers and backed by outstanding customer support, the company has demonstrated great agility in bringing new designs to market. A hallmark of Alcorn McBride products is their durable, zero maintenance design. The company's products provide consistent, reliable operation for audio and video playback applications worldwide. For more information, visit www.alcorn.com.