Electrosonic Launches New Website to Facilitate 24/7 Sourcing of OEM Projector Lamps and Bulbs

To meet the needs of clients looking for an efficient, hassle-free way to buy projector lamps and bulbs, Electrosonic has launched www.ElectrosonicLamps.com. The new website is a 24/7 source for OEM projector lamps as well as cost-effective replacement lamps that meet or exceed original specifications. Backed by the company’s renowned customer service, the website offers many value-added features in addition to quick and easy lamp purchases.

Customers browsing ElectrosonicLamps.com are able to instantly access an extensive inventory of OEM lamps and bulbs from major projector manufacturers. The buying power of Electrosonic ensures that cost savings are passed on to customers. Volume buyers can achieve special account status, which is reflected in the pricing they see online.

ElectrosonicLamps.com also offers OEM-alternative Diamond and Sapphire projector lamps. UHP Diamond and Xenon Sapphire lamps perform identically to OEM products and are available at a lower cost. They are fully backed by Electrosonic and all warranty and return policies apply.

The online order process is quick, easy and secure. Customers select the lamps they want to purchase, add them to their cart and check out according to the instructions provided. After browsing the online inventory, customers may also phone toll free to place their orders or submit purchase orders via fax or email.

Beyond projector lamp sales, ElectrosonicLamps.com provides information on a wide range of Electrosonic service solutions, including priority maintenance and support, on-site staffing and the cost-effective Lamp Replacement Program.

By joining the Lamp Replacement Program, customers get to see Electrosonic’s commitment to service first hand. The company’s close vendor relationships minimize customer downtime by making sure that lamps are in stock and delivered promptly with no back-order delays. Free recycling is offered at no extra cost. Lamps containing hazardous waste are recycled through a certified waste management company.

With its rollout, ElectrosonicLamps.com is sure to become the new go-to destination for projector lamp and bulb sales and much more.

About Electrosonic

Electrosonic is an international AV company with a strong reputation for working on complex projects, both large and small, and has through its 47 year history developed lasting partnerships with customers and suppliers. Electrosonic brings a unique breadth of experience to each project; backed by solid engineering skills, project management and quality production facilities. Beyond complete integrated systems, Electrosonic can provide a wide range of services including technical design, maintenance and operational support.

Learn more about Electrosonic. Visit http://www.electrosonic.com.

Visit http://www.electrosoniclamps.com