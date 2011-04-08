New Ensemble Router with Realtime Video Display of Video Sources

Grass Valley, California, 7 April 2011 – Ensemble Designs is introducing a new, flexible matrix router with exclusive realtime, thumbnail display for use in broadcast television and post applications. The new router and display technology will be demonstrated on Ensemble Designs' NAB booth N1323. The National Association of Broadcasters Show will be held in Las Vegas April 11-14, 2011.

The new 9430 Avenue Router has a control panel with an LCD that displays a live thumbnail of any SDI video source or destination in the router. Operators are able to view a source on the router panel in realtime before taking it to air. Video thumbnails travel over ethernet to the 1RU router control panel where they are displayed on a compact, high resolution display. The panel can be used on-site in a television station or post house, or the panel can be used thousands of miles away. Additionally, indicators for synchronicity and timing, audio and AFD provide confidence that a source is ready to use.

“This is not your grandfather’s router,” said Cindy Zuelsdorf, Markteting Czar at Ensemble Designs. “It’s the only router out with realtime video thumbnails of the sources. It’s great to be able to see the sources right on the front panel.”

The router is made of a highly flexible matrix that allows the user to configure the number or inputs and outputs that are needed for the installation. The basic size is 8x2. User-configurable input or output ports can be added. Any size from 8x2 up to 28x2 or 8x22, or any sizes in between, such as 10x5 or 15x15, can be configured.

Most small routers have a fixed number of input and output ports. Often, they are not expandable, and if they are, a fixed block of inputs and outputs have to be added. This makes it very difficult to match the size of the router to the application at hand.

“Now people can choose the exact size router they need and make their own choice about how many inputs and outputs it will have,” said Mondae Hott, Director of Sales at Ensemble Designs. “People used to settles for a matrix size that didn’t quite fit their particular application. Those days are over.”

The new, flexible matrix design is what allows the new Avenue router to be easily be reconfigured to a different matrix size, as needed for the facility. SD, HD and 3 Gb/s SDI, DVB-ASI and 310M signals are supported.

The optional clean and quiet switching provides full frame synchronization allowing the router to switch cleanly between asynchronous sources. Audio is also cleanly switched. Applications include master control bypass switcher, QC monitoring, off-site news bureaus and radio shows, mobile trucks, and helicopters.

The 9430 router is part of Ensemble Designs' Avenue signal processing family of equipment used in broadcast, production and post applications. The router occupies from one to three slots in the Avenue 3RU frame and is comprised of three different modules: the 9430 8x2 router module, the 9435 clean switch sub module, and the 9440 ten port expansion module.

Based in Grass Valley, California, and founded in 1989, Ensemble Designs is a leading provider of signal processing and infrastructure products to the professional broadcast industry, and other government and commercial applications. Customers include RAI, CBS News, NASA, Major League Baseball, Olympic Broadcast Organisation, Sky, ESPN, The Moving Picture Company and TVNZ.

