Oliver Au Joins DFT Digital Film Technology as South America Sales Manager

DFT Digital Film Technology, provider of high-end film and digital post production solutions has expanded its sales team with the addition of Oliver Au as South America Sales Manager. Oliver will be responsible for direct sales, developing sales channels for the region, and supporting company-wide sales initiatives.

Oliver most recently served as Director of Worldwide Sales for Bright Systems, a developer of advanced file management and SAN / NAS technology, and media file servers. During his time at Bright Systems, Oliver was tasked with expanding the Bright Systems brand into Europe, Middle East, and Africa where he made a large impact on sales in the region, including recruiting more than 20 resellers. Previously, Oliver was Managing Director at Speedpoint Computer, a German-based IT solutions provider.

Oliver has a Masters in Science from the University of Mainz in Germany.

“Film production has been rising steadily in the South American market, in part due to the region’s film tax incentives, and has seen a revival with Academy Award® wins and nominations, as well as a number of film festival wins,” comments Oliver Au. “I am excited to be a part of the DFT Digital Film Technology team, Scientific & Technical Academy Award winners in their own right for the Spirit 2K/4K film scanners and LUTher Color Space Converter.”

“I am pleased to welcome Oliver to the team,” comments Stefan Kramper, DFT Digital Film Technology Managing Director. ”His broad knowledge of the post production industry will be crucial to supporting business development and sales growth for DFT in the South America region.”

Oliver will be based out of the DFT Weiterstadt, Germany office, and can be reached at: +49 172 613 7593 and Oliver.Au@dft-film.com