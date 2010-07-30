Ross Video Hires Nigel Spratling

News Release

For Immediate Release

Iroquois, ON, Canada – July 30, 2010 – Ross Video today announced the appointment of Nigel Spratling into product marketing where he will focus on the marketing of Ross Video’s production switcher product lines.

Spratling has held senior positions at Snell & Wilcox, NVISION, ADC Telecommunications, and Sigma Electronics. He was responsible for creating the NAB-HD pavilion, has served as chair of the NAB Exhibitor’s board, and has acted as a marketing and technology consultant for the organization. He has served on SMPTE technical committees and has authored two books about broadcast engineering in the digital age. Spratling up until recently was president and CEO at Echolab, Inc., a Massachusetts-based provider of live video production equipment that was put into liquidation by its primary investor on May 19th, 2010 despite being in recovery after several years of losses.

“We are excited to have Nigel join our team here at Ross,” said David Ross, CEO, Ross Video. “A well respected industry veteran, Nigel possesses a depth of industry experience, enthusiasm and creativity that we know will benefit our flagship Vision and CrossOver production switchers and significantly contribute to Ross continuing to deliver compelling product experiences to our customers.”

Nigel Spratling can be reached at nspratling@rossvideo.com

About Ross Video

Ross Video designs, manufactures and supports a wide range of innovative products for use in live production applications. Ross’ award winning product line includes Vision, Vision Octane and CrossOver Video Production Switchers; openGear, RossGear and GearLite Terminal Equipment; SoftMetal Video Servers; OverDrive Production Control Systems and XPression Character Generators. Ross products are installed in over 100 countries around the world, where they are used daily by top broadcasters, production companies, sports stadiums, government agencies and houses of worship. News and information are available at www.rossvideo.com.

-30-

Ross Video Media Contact:

Sara Bell

Public Relations Coordinator

Tel: +1 613-652-3020

Fax: +1 613-652-4425

E-mail: sbell@rossvideo.com

www.rossvideo.com