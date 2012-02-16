Sonnet Now Shipping Qio(TM) MR Pro Media Reader for PCs, Industry's First Device to Support All Major HD Video Memory Cards

All Qio Models Now Windows(R)-Compatible

IRVINE, Calif. -- Feb. 16, 2012 -- Sonnet Technologies today announced that its Qio(TM) MR professional universal media reader for Windows(R) PCs is now shipping and available for purchase. Qio MR is the industry's first compact, mobile rackmounted device to support all major HD video memory card formats, providing a convenient and high-speed alternative to stand-alone card readers and various adapters for videographers and studios alike. Along with the release of this product, Sonnet is announcing that all Qio models now shipping are both Mac(R)- and Windows-compatible, and that new software is now available to update original desktop Qio models to work with Windows desktop PCs and laptop computers equipped with an ExpressCard(R) slot.

The Sonnet Qio MR supports the industry's foremost HD video memory card formats, including Sony(R) SxS(TM), CompactFlash(R), Panasonic P2, and SDXC(TM) (with included SDXC adapter), and is able to transfer data from all cards concurrently. Connecting through the computer's PCI Express(R) bus, Qio MR reads files from any combination of cards with aggregate bandwidth up to 200 MB/sec., which is much faster than USB 2.0 or FireWire(R) adapters are capable of delivering. Designed for in-studio use, the compact Qio MR takes up one standard 5.25-inch drive bay in desktop and tower PC cases, and its included low-profile interface adapter card uses one PCIe x1 slot.

"For Windows desktop PC users, Qio MR provides the capabilities and advantages of the original Qio desktop reader that users have come to appreciate, in an easy-to-install model that mounts in a PC's expansion bay," said Robert Farnsworth, CEO of Sonnet Technologies. "Studios utilizing multiple cameras and card formats will immediately benefit from a more efficient workflow, using this product instead of multiple devices to read the various cards. With a PCIe interface for speedy data transfers, ingest speeds are faster and efficiency is dramatically improved."

Compatible with Windows 7, Windows Vista(R), Windows Server(R) 2008 R2, and Windows Server 2008, Qio MR is available now at a suggested retail price of $999. More information on Qio MR is available at www.sonnettech.com/product/qiomr.html.

Compatible with Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008 R2, Windows Server 2008 and Mac OS(R) X, the original (desktop) Qio is available now at a suggested retail price of $999. More information on Qio is available at www.sonnettech.com/product/qio.html

Owners of the original Qio may now download at no charge a firmware update to enable the use of their previously Mac-only pro media reader on a Windows computer. Along with the link to software, more information on PC compatibility is available at www.sonnettech.com/product/qio.html.

More information on Sonnet and its products is available at www.sonnettech.com.

About Sonnet Technologies

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leader in providing storage systems, media readers, and Thunderbolt(TM) technology PCIe expansion products for professional users of Macintosh(R), Windows(R), and UNIX(R) systems in the film, video, and broadcast industries. The company's product line features a range of high-performance, cost-effective, and reliable desktop and rackmount RAID storage solutions ranging from two- and four-drive portable units, to eight- and 16-drive desktop attached storage with advanced RAID controllers, to 16-drive, 16-port, 8Gb Fibre Channel shared storage systems that are expandable to 384TB. Celebrating 25 years in business, Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market numerous innovative solutions that enhance the performance and connectivity of Macintosh, Windows, and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/sonnet/Qio_E3_images.zip