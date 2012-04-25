New Christie SKA-3D Cinema Processor Enables Virtually Any Alternative Content Source on a Digital Cinema Projector

Christie® has announced the launch of the new Christie® SKA-3D™ digital cinema processor, a powerful product innovation that delivers flawless audio performance and 2D/3D image playback from virtually any content source on any brand of projector with separate L/R eye dual DVI inputs. It is a true, high-caliber “all in one” cinema processor that ends equipment rack clutter by combining multiple units typically found in a projection booth – an audio processor, digital crossovers, video scaler, 3D decoders, video cross conversion and more – into a single, lightweight and compact box.

On the video front, the new Christie SKA-3D, featuring full support for SENSIO® Hi-Fi 3D and RealD Format, seamlessly switches between multiple 2D/3D alternative content sources – including pre-show advertising servers, Blu-ray players, Sony PlayStation®, set-top boxes, personal computers and satellite feeds – which in turn facilitate new revenue streams for digital cinema owners through the playback of any content available to them.

Additionally, the Christie SKA-3D provides audio support for up to 16 DCI-AES input channels from the cinema server/Integrated Media Block (IMB) and is configurable with up to ten balanced analog outputs and five, two-way crossovers, as well as built-in support for Hearing Impaired (HI) and Visually Impaired-Narrative (VI-N) audio outputs. It is fully equipped with high-end audio processing features such as 1/3 octave EQ for main channels, parametric EQ for LFE channel, adjustable lip-sync delay, individual speaker channel delays, microphone input, and flexible input to output channel mapping to support any installed equipment.

Beyond that, with numerous analog/digital audio connectors and extensive support for Dolby® and DTS® multichannel audio formats, this is the only cinema processor that is up to the task of making a cinema owner’s alternative content sound as spectacular as the sound heard in feature presentations.

“The Christie SKA-3D is ideal for new digital cinema installations where performance and value are critical in today’s budget-conscious environment. It is also a cost-effective upgrade to those existing installations with older processors that cannot accept digital input from their cinema servers, IMBs, or various alternative content sources,” noted Don Shaw, senior director, Entertainment Solutions, Christie.

Swiss Army Knife of Cinema Processors

Many older installations today use multiple boxes for alternative content support, video scaling, A/D & D/A conversion, audio processing, and digital crossovers. “To upgrade their systems, owners would need to add a digital-to-analog converter that can cost thousands of dollars or upgrade their audio processor – all expensive propositions,” said Shaw. “The Christie SKA-3D delivers the digital input these older theatres need, while upgrading their processing and connectivity capabilities and integrating the widest range of alternative content feeds and interfaces in a single product and at a reasonable price.”

No other audio processor on the market today can match the scaling/processing/switching capabilities of the Christie SKA-3D while providing 3D playback from any consumer product into a digital cinema projector, added Shaw. “With Christie SKA-3D, exhibitors can expand their portfolio offerings at a lower cost, while improving and enhancing the audio quality of their digital cinema presentations,” he noted.

“Because it can be used with any projector and brand – not just D-cinema – it can provide professional audio processing for the most popular A/V products and gaming systems in the market,” said Shaw. “In fact, although not its primary market, one can even envision the Christie SKA-3D forming part of the ultimate home theater set-up in the future.”

The Christie SKA-3D will be on display in Christie booth #2111 and in the Milano Room at CinemaCon 2012, held April 23 – 26 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.