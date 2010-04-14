NAB Show Announcement

DALET TAKES CONTENT PRODUCTION, MANAGEMENT, AND DISTRIBUTION TO THE NEXT LEVEL WITH OMNEON INFRASTRUCTURE

Omneon high-performance video infrastructure optimized for Dalet’s News and Media Asset Management Solution

Las Vegas, NV – April 13, 2010 – Dalet Digital Media Systems and Omneon are advancing their technology partnership by optimizing integration of the Dalet Enterprise Edition News and Sports Production and Media Asset Management (MAM) solution with the Omneon video and storage infrastructure. The joint solution offers an ideal production platform for large-scale organizations such as Time Warner Cable's flagship newsroom NY1 and the multi-lingual newsroom of Voice of America (VOA) which recently deployed Omneon Spectrum video servers and Omneon MediaGrid production storage fully integrated with Dalet Enterprise Edition.

“Dalet has been working with Omneon for a long time now. We have leveraged the full range of functions offered by the powerful Omneon APIs, and collaborated intensively to optimize and certify that the Omneon MediaGrid delivers the high performance required for complex news workflows,” said Kevin Savina, Director of Product Management. “Because Dalet provides advanced production features such as edit from live feeds and playout while rendering with many users editing directly from the production storage, it needs high-bandwidth, low latency performance, which the Media Grid offers. This enables us to make transparent to the users the complexity of the underlying infrastructure required for file based workflows."

Designed for content creation, management and delivery, Dalet Enterprise Edition combines leading-edge journalist tools, a solid MAM framework and a powerful workflow engine. It integrates newsroom computer system (NRCS), video production, delivery automation and archiving.

The Omneon video storage and delivery platform, based on the industry-leading Omneon Spectrum media server and high-performance Omneon MediaGrid storage server provides superior performance and reliability for demanding production workflows.

“Dalet has high expectations when it comes to video infrastructure performance and reliability. We are very pleased that we have been able to meet those requirements. The cooperation between the two companies has been great, and the result is an outstanding solution for our customers,” said Dave Frederick, Senior Director, Solutions Marketing at Omneon.

Dalet and Omneon are demonstrating their respective solutions at the NAB 2010 show in Las Vegas, NV from April 12th through the 15th on stands SL4720 (Dalet) and N5106 (Omneon).

About Omneon Inc.

Omneon, Inc., is a leading provider of scalable media server and active storage systems that optimize workflow productivity and on-air reliability for the production, distribution, and management of digital media. Omneon is a pioneer in the use of advanced IT technologies and open systems for broadcast applications, producing a modular and expandable video server architecture in the Omneon Spectrum media server. The company’s Omneon MediaGrid active storage system delivers centralized content storage that is scalable in capacity, bandwidth, and media-processing power. The company has an extensive global presence with customers in more than 50 countries on six continents. Omneon is on the Web at www.omneon.com.

About Dalet

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and content professionals to create, manage and distribute media for traditional and new media channels including interactive web and mobile networks. Dalet Enterprise Edition combines a MAM platform and workflow engine to manage News, Sports, Programs, Entertainment and Archives. Purpose-built media production tools are natively integrated, optimizing access to media, collaboration and streamlining production workflows. At the core is an open and flexible MAM platform that tracks metadata from ingest to archive, ensuring media assets are indexed and searchable across the workflow. Delivered with Dalet Professional and Integration services, Dalet provides complete solutions that improve production speed, quality, and value of media assets.

Dalet systems are used around the world by thousands of content producers including major television and radio public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, Canal +, CBC, DR, NBC, NPR, RTBF, RFI, Russia Today, RSR & TSR, RT Malaysia, VOA, WDR), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, FOX,eTV, Orange, Prime Television, The Press Association, Time Warner, Warner Bros., XM-Sirius) and government organizations (Queensland JAG, Canadian House of Commons, The European Commission). Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0000076176, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

Dalet is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

