Online Advertising Specialist Chris Hanburger Joins StepLeader as VP of Business Development

StepLeader, a digital solutions provider that delivers information across mobile technology, OTT/Smart TV applications and more, announced today that Chris Hanburger has joined the team as the Vice President of Business Development. Chris brings more than 12 years of experience delivering strategic sales and business development leadership for growing companies in the digital media industry.

With the rapid pace of growth in the mobile technology space, Hanburger will serve as a key resource to help the company build upon its existing base of partners as well as emerge in new geographic and market opportunities. In his new position, Hanburger will lead the current team of Affiliate Relations Managers and build a Business Development team that will be responsible for expanding StepLeader’s footprint. Additionally, Hanburger will maintain and grow relationships with exiting partners, enabling them to fully maximize their potential use of StepLeader’s solutions.

“Chris is a proven sales leader with a strong background, not only in closing deals but in developing and maintaining great relationships in the advertising technology space,” Brian Handly, StepLeader CEO, stated. “He has shown the ability to adapt to change and quickly come up to speed on new technology and advertising mediums. I have known Chris for years and his integrity is beyond reproach.”

Prior to joining StepLeader, Hanburger was a resource to the advertising research and development team at SAS following their recent acquisition of aiMatch. As the VP of Global Sales at aiMatch, Hanburger expanded the reach of aiMatch’s advertising platforms for publishers worldwide. Previously, he was head of sales at TrackSimple. Hanburger served as regional director of Publisher Solutions for Microsoft following their acquisition of aQuantive, where he was national strategic sales director for Publisher Solutions. He has held sales and business development positions at Accipiter Solutions, Identify Software, Aerotek and others.

Today’s news follows StepLeader’s recent announcement of its spin-off from parent company CBC New Media Group in support of new opportunities for expansion in the mobile and Smart TV space after closing one of its best quarters to date.

About StepLeader

Founded in 2005, StepLeader builds innovative digital solutions to help publishers and advertisers create new revenue opportunities in an ever-changing environment of mobile technology, Smart TV applications and more. StepLeader helps publishers create a wide breadth of revenue opportunities across multiple mobile platforms, and helps advertisers extend their reach to more consumers with the most trusted local content from the largest network of premium partners. The company has helped develop and launch more than 107 live mobile apps and serves more than 200 million ads monthly. StepLeader has a proven track record of delivering ROI for its more than 300 partners, including Scripps Television Station Group, Fox Television Stations, LIN Media, Morgan Murphy Media, and News-Press & Gazette Company (NPG).