Small Tree CTO to Participate in Discussion on Storage Networks During NAB Military & Government Summit

Steve Modica, Chief Technology Officer with Small Tree, manufacturers of Ethernet-based networking and storage solutions for Apple Mac OS X customers and converged networking technology providers to the Department of Defense, is scheduled to participate at the NAB Military & Government Summit this April.

Modica will be featured in a panel discussion focusing on the impact of virtualization on providing increased efficiency in storage networks – “Optimizing Server & Storage Architectures Through Virtualization,” scheduled to take place on Tuesday, April 13 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in room S220.

As the industry trends toward virtualization at a rapid pace, Modica, and fellow panelists from industry leaders such as Caringo, Isilon Systems and ParaScale, will discuss the architectural changes necessary for virtualization and the impact of virtualization on workflow.

“As 10Gb Ethernet finally moves from the core of the network into edge and client applications, we expect to see a huge shift towards Ethernet-based technologies away from more expensive and proprietary Fibre Channel and TOE technologies,” Modica said. “We're elbow deep in this stuff right now and we're excited to see it taking off.”

Modica has over 20 years of experience in the field of high performance operating systems. Prior to founding Small Tree, Modica worked at Silicon Graphics Inc. managing a group of device driver engineers and managing third party vendor relationships. At NAB, Small Tree is introducing a number of new products from its GraniteSTOR brand of Ethernet-based shared storage technology ideal for Final Cut users (booth SL7425).

Designer of simple-to-install, affordable Mac-based networking and shared storage products, Small Tree is the premier multi-port Ethernet networking technology provider for OS X

customers, enabling cost effective Ethernet shared storage technology. For more information about the company and its products, please call 1-866-STC4MAC (1-866-782-4622), or visit www.small-tree.com or follow Small Tree on Twitter @smalltreecomm.