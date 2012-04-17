Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) Introduces RF Central LPTV Low Frequency DTV Transmitter/Translator at the 2012 NAB Show

New Gear to Help Niche Broadcasters with Digital Conversion

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 17, 2012 - Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group's Videocom Division, and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets, introduces its RF Central LPTV - Low Power DTV Transmitter/Translator at the 2012 NAB Show (Booth C6432).

Available in power levels ranging from 1 watt to 5 kilowatts, the low frequency DTV transmitter features a compact, modular design, full remote management and supports single frequency networks, ATSC - M/H.

"From a project management and engineering standpoint, transitioning LPTV stations to digital is very similar to what we did during the Sprint/Nextel BAS program," says Integrated Microwave Technologies Divisional Chief Executive Stephen Shpock. "Our extensive BAS experience makes us very qualified to go forward with such a project."

LPTV stations are used to service rural areas or to provide niche programming to other areas. In the first application, a station in a major city has a network of transmitters distributed statewide. Such networks may have 20 or more transmitters that are fed either through a microwave backbone or over the air. Religious and other niche broadcasters have networks of LPTV transmitters fed by satellite. There are approximately 7500 LPTV transmitters and translator licenses in the United States.

The FCC has established September 1, 2015 date for the termination of all analog low power television service. After that date, analog television will no longer exist in the United States.

"Because an LPTV upgrade may involve upgrading the microwave backbone, our team of expert engineers can turn a microwave sale into a full transmitter upgrade," adds Shpock.

IMT's LPTV transmitter is slated to be available in the fourth quarter of 2012.

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) is a Business Unit within the Vitec Group's Videocom Division. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and Microwave Service Company (MSC), offering broadcasters worldwide complete broadcast solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital microwave video systems (including COFDM and VSB) for portable and fixed link applications. RF Central is an innovative brand of compact microwave video equipment for licensed and license free broadcast applications. MSC is a premier provider of engineering, integration, technical support, installation and commissioning services. IMT is an ISO 9001:2008 certified QMS organization and recipient of multiple industry awards for design and innovations.

More information can be found at www.imt-broadcast.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2011 revenue of £351 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services.

Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fibre optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.