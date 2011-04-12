Sonnet Appoints Greg LaPorte as Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing

Industry Veteran Returns to Former Position to Drive Channel Distribution and Product Marketing to New Levels

LAS VEGAS -- April 11, 2011 -- Sonnet Technologies today announced that Greg LaPorte has been appointed vice president of worldwide sales and marketing. Reporting to Robert Farnsworth, Sonnet's CEO, LaPorte will lead all sales and marketing activities for the company including channel development, channel marketing and programs, and product marketing. He is returning to Sonnet after serving in the same position from 1997 to 1999.

"Under Greg's previous sales and marketing direction, Sonnet grew to become a highly regarded global brand and revenues grew significantly," said Farnsworth. "When we were in start-up mode, Greg built our sales and marketing organization from the ground up and established worldwide distribution, Web, and channel sales mechanisms that serve us to this day. We are very fortunate that he's re-joining Sonnet to continue developing the right channel mix and optimal distribution coverage for each of our product lines."

Prior to his new role at Sonnet, LaPorte served as vice president, sales and marketing for Autani Corporation; vice president, sales and marketing as well as director, CRM practice and strategic relationships for Aces International/Cognizant Technology Solutions; and director of business development, CRM practice for RWD Technologies. Prior to his former position at Sonnet, LaPorte served for nine years at Apple(R) in various marketing management roles, culminating in his position as group manager, small business marketing and sales.

"I have never stopped being a fan of Sonnet and the way the company has continually grown its innovative product line to serve the storage and workflow needs of A/V and broadcast professionals," said LaPorte. "This is a perfect time to be returning to the company, and I'm looking forward to helping take our sales growth and distribution expansion to new levels."

About Sonnet Technologies Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leader in providing storage systems for professional users of Macintosh(R), Windows(R), and UNIX(R) systems in the film, video, and broadcast industries. Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market innovative solutions that enhance the performance and connectivity of Macintosh and industry-standard computers. The company's product line features a range of high-performance, cost-effective, and reliable desktop and rackmount RAID storage solutions ranging from four-drive units with quad interfaces, to eight- and 16-drive solutions with internal SAS expanders, to 16-drive Fibre Channel shared storage systems. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.

