CHINESE NATIONAL RADIO INSTALLS SOLID STATE LOGIC DUALITY CONSOLE

Duality Used for Recording Live Orchestral Performances

BEIJING, CHINA – Solid State Logic is pleased to announce that Chinese National Radio (CNR) has installed a 24-fader Duality console in its main production facility that features advanced digital multimedia studios, recording studios and a world-class concert hall. CNR operates nine different channels covering everything from national news broadcast in Mandarin and Nationality Radio broadcast to minority and ethnic groups, to the Story Channel and a popular music channel that includes concert performances. Duality covers live to air and capture of concerts servicing performances in the facility’s concert hall. While CNR transmits all programming in digital, both terrestrial and via the Internet, Duality’s flexibility and signature sound provides the necessary high-level quality for orchestral performances.

