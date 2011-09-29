projectiondesign® ships F82 series projector with SXGA+ resolution

Empowering partners with better access to 4:3 format imaging

Cooperating closely with partners in key markets and application areas, projectiondesign® has worked hard to meet product needs and requirements.

A result of closer partner cooperation is a resolution and electronics upgrade to encompass SXGA+ resolution in the flagship F82 series three-chip DLP® projector. The model is already available in WUXGA and 1080p resolutions, meeting the requirements for widescreen video, computer and data centric imaging, but adding SXGA+ has been a specific requirement for some key application areas.

“By introducing the SXGA+ resolution users of systems that require 4:3 or closer to 1:1 aspect ratios optimizes the usage of pixels. SXGA+ resolution has traditionally been hard to find in 3-chip projection. Our partners in the simulation and training fields have asked for this capability, particularly to address the burgeoning update market where many manufacturers’ legacy projectors require replacement due to age. In addition, we’re happy to meet this demand head on, which also is seen in the Virtual Reality and Computer Aided Virtual Environments (CAVEs) space,” explains Mike Raines, Visual Simulation Manager at projectiondesign.

The new F82 sx+ projector benefits from the same precision and features expected from projectiondesign, and included in the company’s 3-chip DLP series.

Advanced Optical Color Processing (ACOP) combines fixed and motorized optical filters enabling optical calibration with near infinite accuracy and no loss of bit depth. When combined with projectiondesign’s RealColor™ colour management system, ACOP ensures on-site colour calibration with performance to achieve any desired colour standard.

With brightness levels at up to 10,000 ANSI lumens, a wide range of high performance lenses, and unmatched warranty coverage of up to 5 years of 24/7 operation, the F82 sx+ is ideal for deployment in mission critical installations and applications.

The F82 sx+ is available now.

www.projectiondesign.com