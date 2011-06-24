New Century Productions Finds Novel Use for Compact UTAH-100 Routing Switchers

SALT LAKE CITY -- June 24, 2011 -- Utah Scientific, a worldwide leader in routing and signal distribution products, today announced that New Century Productions (NCP) will install two UTAH-100 16x1 routers to provide HD digital and NTSC signal testing in its NCP XIV production truck. Equipped with unique looping inputs, the small Utah Scientific routers enable NCP to evaluate a given signal directly, rather than look at the signal after it has been repeated by a DA or other devices, affording a more precise and accurate measure of its quality.

"For us it's a matter of ensuring the best possible quality control," said Mike Mundt, New Century Productions director of operations. "For example, rather than look at a 'clean' DA feed of the TX feed to the uplink, we want to see the signal that's actually leaving the truck. These cost-effective UTAH-100 routers are ideal for the purpose because they provide exactly the flexibility we need, and because the loop-through feature is unique. We love Utah Scientific's reliability, support, and responsiveness. Now that they have made these routers available, I am planning to keep buying them."

Looping inputs were quite common on analog video equipment but largely disappeared on digital video devices. When used to feed a test monitor stack (as is the case on NCP trucks), the EIC is able to monitor a signal on its way from source to destination.

Utah Scientific's UTAH-100 line of compact routing switchers and signal distribution amplifiers offers an unusually comprehensive combination of features and performance at an affordable price, serving as attractive solutions for a wide variety of industrial, professional, and broadcast applications. The family consists of both fixed-frame and modular devices for all signal types in 1-RU and 2-RU packages. Like all Utah Scientific products, even the smaller, lower-cost routers and DAs in the UTAH-100 series product line are backed by the company's no-fee 10-year warranty with around-the-clock support.

"Utah Scientific is best known for manufacturing durable large-scale routers that anchor broadcast operations, but the flexibility of our newer UTAH-100 line is making it increasingly popular," said Tom Harmon, president and CEO of Utah Scientific. "New Century Productions was looking for a way to enhance quality control. We're glad that our UTAH-100 routers, with looping inputs, could do the job for them."

The NCP XIV truck went on the road last August principally to cover boxing for Showtime. The two new UTAH-100 routers will be retrofitted later this year.

# # #

About Utah Scientific, Inc.

Throughout more than 30 years in business, Utah Scientific has earned its position as worldwide leader in routing and master control switchers by working with customers to meet their needs for advanced signal distribution and control technology. The company's confidence in its industry-leading products is exemplified by its renowned no-fee, 10-year warranty, and validated by multiple Frost & Sullivan Customer Service Leadership Awards. Additional information about Utah Scientific and its products can be found at www.utahscientific.com.

About New Century Productions

New Century Productions (NCP) is a full-service production company, providing facilities and equipment for live broadcasts of any and all description as well as taped, live-to-tape, and post-produced events. NCP's trucks have been used to televise absolutely everything, from industrial and corporate closed-circuit events to nationwide broadcasts of sports, concerts, music videos, game shows, news events, and politics.