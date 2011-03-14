CROSS MEDIAWORKS AND BROADCAST INTERACTIVE MEDIA OFFER NEW WAY FOR WEBSITES TO CASH-IN WITH MOBILE ADS

New York, NY / Madison, WI, March 14, 2011 – Cross MediaWorks’ mobile advertising division today announced a new initiative with Broadcast Interactive Media (BIM), the leading provider of locally-focused revenue, content and technical solutions for TV, radio and newspaper websites. Through Cross MediaWorks, BIM is expanding its mobile offering by providing clients with a toolbox of native smart phone apps, specially designed and written using the phone’s unique operating system’s code language. The end result will greatly increase station-side revenue opportunities, while also providing a comprehensive approach for local media websites to build a mobile presence.

“BIM’s customers are interested in mobile outreach, which will allow us to focus on key areas, be it SMS/MMS, direct applications, or mobile websites” said Jay O’Sullivan, VP Mobile and Online Advertising and Marketing, Cross MediaWorks. “As more users are moving towards smart phones, accessibility to the internet is a seamless process. Individuals are using mobile devices to manage bank accounts, and shop for consumer products -- imitating home applications. This transition towards mobile compliance opens an untapped market.”

“With mobile marketing on the rise, the opportunity for media outlets to shape their message and content correctly is key for wanted results,” says Marc Krigsman, CEO Cross MediaWorks.

The new BIM app toolbox will give local media sites the flexibility to feature content channels such as breaking and local news, community updates, weather forecasts and current station promotions. Content will be monetized through local and national ads delivered via the BIMLocal ad network in combination with Cross MediaWorks’s clients. In addition, the partnership with Cross MediaWorks provides an SMS platform to support text alerts.

“BIM is thrilled to be working with Cross MediaWorks to expand our mobile solution. Our clients will now be able to quickly build an app, implement it, send text alerts and monetize everything – while still maintaining existing brand standards” said Richard Sullivan, BIM’s SVP, Publisher Development.

About Broadcast Interactive Media:

Broadcast Interactive Media (BIM) is the leading provider of locally-focused revenue, content and technical solutions for TV, radio, and newspaper websites. Since acquiring TitanTV Media in 2010, BIM’s offerings have expanded to encompass powerful data tools and management solutions. Core products are the BIM Web and Video CMS, YouNews social media platform, MediaStar suite, TitanTV Guide, BIMLocal Ad Network, local sales initiatives such as Healthy Living and Green, and STELA Compliance Tools. Customers include ABC, Belo Television Group, Capitol Broadcasting, CBS Television, Fisher Communications, Fox Television, Gannett Broadcasting, Hearst-Argyle, NBC Local Media and Scripps-Howard. BIM is based in Madison, WI with offices in New York City, Cedar Rapids, IA, Los Angeles, and Dallas, TX. Connect with BIM at http://twitter.com/bimlocal.

About Cross MediaWorks:

Cross MediaWorks (www.cross-mediaworks.com) is a strategic holding company that manages an array of media across diverse platforms on both a targeted and measured basis. Our companies operate in the disciplines of strategic media buying, advertising, full-service creative, marketing and digital/interactive services for both top-tierbrand and direct response clients.

Key segments of the business include representation of linear and unwired networks, long-form and short-form broadcast, mobile, satellite and cable inventory, as well as video-on-demand and on-line properties.