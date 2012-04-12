Machinima CEO DeBevoise to address Disruptive Media Conference

Allen DeBevoise, chairman, co-founder and CEO of Machinima, a popular entertainment network for gamers, will offer his insight on community and content distribution in the digital age during his keynote address to the Disruptive Media Conference on Wednesday, April 18.

DeBevoise established Machinima as a next-generation video entertainment network for video gamers, providing gaming-focused editorial and community programming as well as original entertainment programming geared at the young male demographic. Across Machinima's global network, more than 166 million unique users viewed in excess of 1.4 billion videos in February 2012, making it the No. 1 Entertainment Channel on YouTube.

In 2011, Machinima used its flagship YouTube channel to distribute three high-profile video series — Kevin Tancharoen's "Mortal Kombat: Legacy," Felicia Day's "Dragon Age: Redemption" and David van Eyssen's "RCVR" — all of which racked up millions of views and were nominated for numerous awards. Machinima can be found across the largest global platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, iOS and Android.