Middle Atlantic Debuts Quiet, Powerful Thermal Management Options

Fairfield, NJ––Middle Atlantic Products is introducing two new quiet, powerful options for effective thermal management of heat-producing equipment and the smaller spaces they occupy.

Built to remove heat from credenzas, lecterns and entertainment centers, the new 50 CFM Cabinet Cooler is the first blower-style option available to the market that provides a free air rating as high as 50 CFM. It incorporates intelligent proportional speed control which runs the blower only when necessary.

Designed to pull hot air up out of a component and direct it where desired, the new 50 CFM Component Cooler removes heat from system components on open shelving or in racks. It is now available in a Stand-Alone version to directly cool a single component, as well as a Platform model that is ideal for cooling multiple stacked components.

Both the Cabinet Cooler and Component Cooler maintain quiet operation, emitting a maximum of 29 decibels, while providing high static pressure to overcome airflow restrictions.

For technical specifications and in-depth information please click to www.middleatlantic.com