Bexel Partners With Panasonic To Provide Cost-Effective 3D Content Creation

Multi-Year Partnership Makes 3D Production Accessible to Broad Range of Producers

Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group's Services Division and a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions, and Panasonic, a leading provider of full HD 3D technology, announced a multi-year partnership designed to make 3D production accessible to an extensive range of professional content producers.

Through their joint initiative, Bexel will have six 3D camera rigs; four 3Ality Digital models and two of the new Parallax3 Renegade models added to their inventory. All are equipped with the Panasonic AK-HC1500G 1080i/720p HD cameras. The rigs are available for individual rentals as well as being offered as part of Bexel's flypack or truck systems for multi-camera productions. In addition to the rigs, Bexel will be able to supply the new Panasonic 3DA1 3D Camcorder, either as a stand-alone or to compliment the multi-camera systems.

"We are excited to be partnering with Panasonic to provide our customers with an array of top-quality, cost-effective solutions for 3D production," says Jerry Gepner, chief executive officer, Bexel. "For 3D to truly reach its potential, production companies need to start employing it across a wide range of content, not just at premier events. Until now, scalability and operating costs were among the key challenges limiting 3D production. We aim to help address those hurdles with our 3D service offering."

In addition to the 3D camera systems, Bexel is pleased to announce the introduction of their newly designed BBSOne mobile production environment, designed to support 3D production. BBSOne is a highly configurable and flexible 53-foot trailer with a newly designed interior and infrastructure optimized for small to mid-sized 3D productions or mobile 3D viewing and editing. The unit has the capability to be outfitted as a 3D production control facility with full switching, audio, convergence and record/replay capability. It can be equipped with up to six 3D rigs and a wide variety of tape, disc and graphics systems to suit a wide range of production needs.

This wide assortment of packaging and production options; from single rigs, to flypacks and a full truck environment, give Bexel the ability to provide 3D solutions to a very broad base of clients. The flexibility allows a producer to determine how 3D is going to impact an existing production or to experiment with the creation of new content specifically for the 3D marketplace in an economical and customizable way.

Eisuke Tsuyuzaki, chief technology officer, Panasonic Corporation of North America, says, "We are very pleased to be working with Bexel to help promote the creation of 3D content. Bexel's proven ability to provide solutions for an exceptionally wide range of productions, along with their reputation for engineering and logistics excellence make them ideal partners for this type of initiative."

"As a leading technology provider in the broadcast rental marketplace, we take pride in providing our customers with cutting edge equipment and services," adds Gepner. "The ability to offer 3D production services is completely consistent with our reputation and desire to continue as a world-class resource and service provider for the broad television production industry."