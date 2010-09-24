EDITSHARE INKS DEAL AT IBC WITH NEMETON TV FOR END-TO-END PRODUCTION SOLUTION INCLUDING ASSET MANAGEMENT, HIGH-PERFORMANCE STORAGE AND ARCHIVING

EditShare’s Flow, XStream and Ark integrate workflow from ingest to archive

Boston –EditShare®, the technology leader in cross-platform collaborative editing and shared media storage systems, today announced the purchase of an end-to-end EditShare production solution by Nemeton TV, the largest television production company in Ireland at the IBC 2010 Exhibition. The combination of EditShare Flow for ingest and asset management, a 32TB EditShare XStream Storage Server for high-demand storage, and EditShare Ark for backup and archiving gives Nemeton a powerful, integrated package that connects all aspects of the production chain in a collaborative workflow with centralized storage and full metadata tracking.

Award-winning Nemeton TV is Ireland’s largest, full-service independent television producer and facilities provider with a world-class audio visual production center for television and digital media programming in Waterford. The plant includes a TV studio, multiple Apple Final Cut Pro HD editing suites, high-end graphics, effects and audio suites, and training facilities. A fleet of satellite vans is used for live events and remote shoots. With three very busy production divisions representing Live Sports, Documentaries and Lifestyle programming, the company produces the largest number of television hours in the country. Nemeton TV also boasts an impressive representation of corporate clients, such as Guinness/Diageo, AIB and GlaxoSmithKline.

“We came to IBC to evaluate technology that would unify our TV and Web production workflows. This EditShare package does it all, connecting all aspects of our production chain – editing, graphics, and audio post in a collaborative workflow – from ingest to archiving and multi-platform distribution.” says Irial Mac Murchu, Managing Director of Nemeton TV. “We really appreciate that EditShare Flow and Ark are both fully integrated with the high-performance shared storage of the EditShare XStream Server, giving us single-system and end-to-end control. When the integrator Eurotek showed us the EditShare line-up working on the show floor, it was a done deal. This solution will give us a much more flexible, efficient and more manageable operation.”

“We’re extremely pleased to have Nemeton TV join our client portfolio. With this powerful EditShare complement of products, Nemeton TV can streamline their program production in broadcasting and on other digital platforms,” says Tara Montford, General Manager, EditShare EMEA. “The XStream Server offers Nemeton high-performance storage with unlimited expansion capabilities. Flow and Ark bookend the workflow. Flow handles multi-format ingest in multiple codecs, which makes multi-platform program production much easier; it also includes low-res proxy viewing and metadata logging tools; Ark delivers highly flexible and affordable backup and archiving. All these products build on the concept of workgroup collaboration to improve productivity and the creative process. ”

EditShare’s Storage Series and XStream Series shared storage solutions enable editors and compositors to easily and economically share media and work collaboratively, regardless of the platform or application. Users connected to an EditShare network can seamlessly access in real-time a common pool of media files. Source material, work in progress, and finished packages are shared and instantly available to all users on the EditShare network. The rules-driven workflow ensures that no data is ever overwritten or accidentally destroyed. EditShare’s patented bin-locking / project-locking framework allows editors working in either Avid or Final Cut Projects to open up and safely work with each other’s project files, bringing unprecedented efficiency and creativity to the editing process.

XStream is designed for all creative workgroups, from digital intermediate, news, sports, reality TV and education, to any high-resolution media sharing workflow where a large number of simultaneous users require real-time edit-in-place or true collaborative access to high-resolution video files and data. Engineered for the most extreme and demanding media sharing workflows, EditShare XStream combines the award-winning features of the flagship EditShare Storage Series with the highest performance hardware available.

EditShare Flow, Lightworks, Geevs, and Ark offer additional capabilities in the shared production storage workflow with advanced asset management, editing, and distribution capabilities. The integrated solutions provide a highly scalable, end-to-end media management workflow.

