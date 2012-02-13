VISUAL UNITY EXPANDS ITS MANAGEMENT TEAM WITH TWO KEY APPOINTMENTS

Leading Broadcast and Multiscreen System Integrator Visual Unity has expanded its management team with two key appointments – Tony Hasek and Asheem Parikh. These appointments will further strengthen Visual Unity’s sales channel and its ability to help customers as they make the transition from traditional broadcasting to a modern multiscreen workflow.

As Vice President of Sales, Tony Hasek will drive Visual Unity’s international business development and take charge of internal sales management. He brings 20 years experience in both Systems Integration and Mobile technology to the role, having previously founded system integrator Kinetik and Anyware, a developer of custom and stand-alone applications for Apple’s iOS (iPhone/iPad) and Google’s Android OS, Blackberry and Windows Mobile.

Client Services Manager Asheem Parikh, who joins Visual Unity from KIT Digital, will assist customers with effective project deliveries. His extensive experience in programme management and professional services will ensure best practice and a smooth transition for customers who are expanding or adapting to the multiscreen environment.

Commenting on the new appointments, Visual Unity’s CEO Jakub Kabourek says: “Tony and Asheem are valuable additions to our team and their experience extends our unique expertise in linear and multiscreen solutions. They join at an exciting time for Visual Unity, following the successful delivery of a High Definition production OB vehicle to Czech TV and news that the national broadcaster’s online service iVysilani, driven by Visual Unity’s vuMedia™ integrated multiscreen content and delivery platform, has won two industry awards for innovation to power the second screen.”

Visual Unity is now consolidating its position as a multiscreen specialist by launching new and enhanced mobile features for its vuMedia™ platform and extending its Content Delivery Network outside Europe with new pops in the Middle East.

Over the next 12 months Visual Unity will be taking part in a number of trade events including the CABSAT, NAB and IBC exhibitions.

For more information about Visual Unity, its products and its services, please visit www.visualunity.com

About Visual Unity

Visual Unity is an international Systems Integrator blending broadcast, IT and multiscreen expertise to help clients reach and engage audiences – wherever they are. The team has been designing and delivering turnkey broadcast-IT convergent and multiscreen systems since 1991 – from HD Outside Broadcast vehicles and major playout facilities to automated Direct-to-Web and second screen solutions.

Visual Unity’s award-winning vuMediaTM platform helps broadcasters and content owners control how their brand and assets are managed and monetised in the multiscreen environment. Through four highly scalable and flexible modules, the vuMediaTM platform delivers a cutting-edge web-based and mobile viewing experience, comprehensive VOD services and secure, robust content distribution – all of which can be seamlessly deployed into existing workflows.

Visual Unity is based in Prague, London, Dubai and Belgrade.

For further information, please visit www.visualunity.com

Visual Unity: Na hrebenech II 1718/8, Prague 4, 147 00, Czech Republic

T: +420 271 742 111 F: +420 271 742 112 E: info@visualunity.com