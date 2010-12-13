Utah Scientific Opens New European Facility

Milan Training and Support Center to Enhance Regional Customer Service

SALT LAKE CITY -- Dec. 13, 2010 -- Utah Scientific, the world's leading specialist in switchers for video routing and master control, today announced it has opened a training and support facility in Milan, Italy, to enhance its European and regional customer service.

"The opening of our service center in Europe is the next stage in our expansion in the region," said Reto Brader, Utah Scientific's general manager for Europe, Middle East, and Africa. "As we continue to deliver our award-winning product offerings to European and regional customers, the new office will add to our ability to provide the outstanding customer service for which we are so well-known. In addition, Milan's location, with excellent connections to all of the region's major cities, is ideal."

Utah Scientific's new training and support center, which opened in November, features a complete setup of Utah Scientific routing and master control products available to customers and potential customers for demonstration, testing, training, and service. In addition, three Utah Scientific-certified support engineers are available onsite to provide customer support throughout the region.

"Utah Scientific's outstanding customer support and 10-year free warranty have been key to our success in the video router market," said Scott Bosen, Utah Scientific international sales and marketing manager. "This new training and support facility in Italy's business capital gives us a regional base for continuing to provide top-quality service."

More information about Utah Scientific's Milan training and support center is available by contacting Reto Brader at +41 79 742 74 54 or rbrader@utahscientific.com.

# # #

About Utah Scientific

Utah Scientific is the world's leading specialist in analog, digital, and HDTV routing switchers, master control switchers, and related control software. For more than 30 years, the company has provided industry-leading products and best-in-class service and support as recognized, again in 2009, by Frost & Sullivan with its Customer Service Leadership Award and demonstrated by the industry's first no-fee 10-year warranty. Additional information about the company can be found at www.utahscientific.com.

ENDS