Triveni Digital Releases GuideBuilder™ Metadata Platform With New Mobile ESG Capability

PRINCETON, N.J. — March 15, 2010 — Triveni Digital today announced that its GuideBuilder™ metadata platform has been further refined for mobile service support with new ESG (electronic service guide) functionality. Engineered in accordance with the new Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) Mobile DTV standard (A/153), this extension of the GuideBuilder's mobile capabilities ensures up-to-date scheduling and tuning, managed through the operator's existing workflow components.

"Equipped with ESG functionality, the newly enhanced GuideBuilder system provides an even richer platform for broadcasters' delivery of quality mobile DTV services from a single platform, with negligible impact on existing operations," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and head of marketing at Triveni Digital. "Simple, cost-effective delivery of mobile DTV continues to be a strong industry driver, and GuideBuilder offers broadcasters a uniquely straightforward strategy for expanding their service offering and taking advantage of growing consumer demand for mobile DTV."

The Triveni Digital GuideBuilder provides mission-critical operational capabilities for both content providers and network operators by generating accurate PSIP data that meets the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) requirements, ensuring the viewability of their DTV broadcasts and enhancing over-the-air DTV service. The system's fully automated redundancy; support for centralized PSIP generation; and tight integration with multiplexers, traffic systems, and automation systems make it easy to incorporate GuideBuilder into existing broadcast infrastructures. By supporting unified fixed and mobile DTV metadata management and generation capabilities in a single platform, the system allows broadcasters to leverage existing infrastructure and workflows in deploying robust mobile DTV broadcasts.

The GuideBuilder's mobile DTV capabilities enable transmission of mobile metadata to mobile ATSC receivers so that users can select and change viewing channels. In addition to supplying information about current show, duration, rating, and other characteristics, the mobile DTV features within GuideBuilder also support the delivery and display of parental control data. As the ATSC continues development of an end-to-end standard for non-real time services, Triveni Digital will incorporate support for those advanced offerings into its product line.

More information about the GuideBuilder product line and other Triveni Digital products is available at www.trivenidigital.com.

# # #

About Triveni Digital

Triveni Digital Inc., a subsidiary of LG Electronics, develops systems that provide for the management and distribution of data and metadata in DTV, mobile DTV, and IPTV streams. Triveni Digital's products for DVB SI, ATSC PSIP, data broadcasting, stream analysis, and monitoring are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

Note to Editors: When referring to Triveni Digital, please use the complete company name, "Triveni Digital." Product and company names mentioned herein are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners..

ENDS