Wohler Introduces New Software GUI for Easy Configuration and Control of Popular HDCC-200A™ Captioning Card

LAS VEGAS -- April 12, 2010 -- At its 2010 NAB Show press conference today, Wohler Technologies Inc. introduced a new software graphical user interface (GUI) for the company's groundbreaking HDCC-200A™ captioning card. The comprehensive HDCC-200A GUI features an overview screen, encoding/decoding settings, complete test functions, and GPI/O configuration, giving operators fast, easy access to settings and simple, straightforward control over all of the card's functions.

The HDCC-200A is a low-cost modular closed-caption encoder/decoder bridge for SD and HD broadcast and production applications. The card accepts HD/SD-SDI, World System Teletext (WST), or live data and automatically formats it for insertion into the HD-VANC space as set out in CEA-608B, CEA-708B, ITU-TH.222, and the Australian Free TV OP47 specifications. Once in the HD-VANC, the data may be either recorded on a variety of HD storage devices or distributed via a facility's digital video distribution network. As well as being able to convert WST to HD-VANC data, the card will also convert WSS and GPI data for subsequent insertion into HD-VANC. In the decode mode, the card will convert the HD-VANC data back to WST, WSS, and GPI data onto the SD-SDI output stream.

The browser-based HDCC-200A GUI enables configuration of the card's encoding, transcoding, and decoding parameters on virtually any networked computer platform. The software GUI, when released, will be included as part of every HDCC-200A captioning card purchase.

"With its clear, intuitive interface, the HDCC-200A GUI enables fast configuration and deployment of our popular captioning card," said Kim Templeman-Holmes, vice president of global sales and marketing at Wohler. "As a result, our customers are empowered not only to adapt the card to their specific needs, but also to explore the full capabilities of the HDCC-200A card and the added benefits they can bring to broadcast and production operations."

