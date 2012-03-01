LEGENDARY ENGINEERS/PRODUCERS GATHER AT 54TH ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (February 29, 2012) — M3 (Music Mix Mobile), a New Jersey/California-based remote facilities company, were onsite at the 54th Annual GRAMMY® Awards with their Eclipse and Horizon trucks, which served as the control rooms for the broadcast music mixes of all of the GRAMMY Awards musical performances. It's a real team effort, and several prominent members of the Producers & Engineers Wing® of The Recording Academy®, including John Harris, Leslie Ann Jones, Hank Neuberger, Phil Ramone, and Eric Schilling, began planning months in advance for this extraordinarily complex audio production.

Pictured here on show day in front of the Eclipse broadcast truck are legendary engineers Al Schmitt and Geoff Emerick (who were on site to supervise audio for Paul McCartney), Bob Clearmountain (supervising the Bruce Springsteen mix), and Broadcast Music Mixers John Harris and Eric Schilling. Missing is Telecast Audio Supervisor Hank Neuberger—who took the photo!