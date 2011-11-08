Gepco® International Signs Stines Technologies Group

DES PLAINES, ILLINOIS, NOVEMBER 8, 2011 — Gepco International and General Cable has appointed top-flight manufacturer representative, Stines Technologies Group, to promote its products in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. Supporting the Gepco® and SheerWire™ Brands will be the primary mission of Stines Technologies Group.

Sandy Stines, President of the Tulsa-based woman-owned group said, “With nearly 30 years of industry experience, I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to represent the Gepco and SheerWire product lines. These extensive offerings coupled with superior quality, technology and manufacturing processes will be great solutions to introduce to our clients.” She added, “We’re excited and blessed to have the best cabling solutions available in the broadcast and AV market.”

“We could not have chosen a better partner to support our brands in this part of the country. Their experience and relationships in the local communities that make up this region of the country are second to none,” said Brian Lamar, Director of Sales for SheerWire by Gepco. “We are confident that this will be a lasting and mutually beneficial partnership for both General Cable and the Stines Technologies Group.”

Stines Technologies Group will work closely with Eric Hall, Central Regional Manager for Gepco Products, and Duane Selby, Western Regional Manager for SheerWire Products, to serve this very strategic part of the country.

General Cable (NYSE:BGC), a Fortune 500 Company, is a global leader in the development, design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of copper, aluminum and fiber optic wire and cable products for the energy, industrial, and communications markets. In August 2009, Gepco International was acquired by General Cable. For more information about General Cable products, please contact your local sales representative or visit our Web site at www.gepco.com or www.generalcable.com.

Gepco International has been an industry-leading brand of studio, stage and broadcast AV cables and cable assemblies for 30 years. As a complete solutions-based supplier, Gepco also offers value-added service and distribution of connectors, cable management products, patch panels, and wire and cable accessories.