Small Tree to Unveil Converged Network Adapter at NAB Show to Facilitate Multi-Platform Networking

Small Tree, the converged networking and Mac OS X experts, announced today that it will introduce GraniteSTOR LEAF, the first Converged Network Adapter (CNA) to allow AoE, iSCSI and Fibre Channel storage users the ability to run on Macs, at NAB 2011(Booth SL10505).

GraniteSTOR LEAF’s primary feature is its ability to support both network and storage traffic on a single I/O adapter. LEAF enables these functions by combining the new 10 Gigabit Ethernet with the ability of FCoE (Fibre Channel over Ethernet). With the shift to 10 GbE networking, the multi-platform LEAF is “future-proof,” providing peace of mind to those using AoE, iSCSI or Fibre Channel storage technology, so that they can rest easy with the knowledge that they can shift to a different storage platform down the road with little to no headache.

LEAF reduces the need for separate data and storage networks, combining traditional and ubiquitous Ethernet with iSCSI, FCoE and AoE, all in one port. Compatible with switches in place from Brocade and Cisco, LEAF configurations are flexible, reliable and easy to build or integrate into existing infrastructure with other Small Tree or industry standard products.

“As a result of greater cost efficiencies, storage networking is shifting to converged networking, with data increasingly moving across 10 Gb Ethernet cable instead of Fibre Channel cable,” said Corky Seeber, president of Small Tree. “With our experience in networking, knowledge of drivers for the Mac and real-time storage expertise, the development of a multi-platform CNA was a natural progression for Small Tree.”

GraniteSTOR LEAF is just one of the performance components offered by Small Tree today that provides networking solutions for both GbE and 10 GbE network-based storage products catering to Final Cut Pro and Pro Tools users to fulfill demanding real-time video and audio editing requirements.

Designer of simple-to-install, affordable Mac-based networking and shared storage products, Small Tree is the premier multi-port Ethernet networking technology provider for OS X customers, enabling cost effective Ethernet shared storage technology. For more information about the company and its products, please call 1-866-STC4MAC (1-866-782-4622), or visit www.small-tree.com or follow Small Tree on Twitter @smalltreecomm.