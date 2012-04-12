Cel-Soft unveils Cel-Scope3D version 2.00

Cel-Soft will launch version 2.00 of its Cel-Scope3D of its stereoscopic analyzer at the 2012 NAB show.

Cel-Scope3D version 2.00 displays can be scaled and arranged as six or eight windows on one or two PC monitors and optionally on a 3-D monitor. Left and right channels can be viewed simultaneously together with depth dynamics. Each display window can be set to show waveform, vectorscope and histogram graphics, as well as differences in video parameters between each channel.

Cel-Scope3D is available either as a complete turnkey system or as a software-only solution to run on a suitable Windows workstation or portable PC.

See Cel-Soft at 2012 NAB Show booth C6016.