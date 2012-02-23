SSL Congratulates the Met For Winning Best Opera Recording – Using the SSL C100 HDS

Company congratulates this year’s Grammy winners – more than 80% of which involved artists, producers or engineers who use SSL music and broadcast consoles

OXFORD, UK – Solid State Logic congratulates all those who took home an award at the 54th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony. The company is extremely proud that more than 80 percent of the winning projects in the categories that recognise the quality of recorded music involved artists, producers or engineers who regularly use SSL consoles.

This is also the first year that a Grammy winning broadcast has been recorded using one of SSL’s broadcast consoles, which the company first launched in 2003. The Grammy for Best Opera Recording went to Metropolitan Opera (the Met) for its live HD transmission and DVD recording of Doctor Atomic by composer John Adams. This performance was part of the Metropolitan Opera’s The Met: Live in HD series, in which operas are broadcast live to theatres around the world and subsequently broadcast on PBS. The music production for all of the Met’s live television and radio broadcasts is done use using SSL’s C100 HDS digital broadcast console, installed in 2008 at the Met.

“It’s great to see so many talented artists, producers and engineers across all genres being recognised for the music they create and it’s particularly exciting to have one of our broadcast consoles involved in the awards for the first time,” says Piers Plaskitt, CEO of SSL, Inc. “Everyone at SSL who’s involved in bringing a console into being takes great pride in their work – they also take pride in the work of the engineers, producers and artists who use our consoles.”

Here is what some of this year’s winners have to say about SSL:

John Kerswell, audio operations director for the Metropolitan Opera, whose recording of John Adams’ Doctor Atomic was a Grammy winner for Best Opera Recording:

“We installed SSL’s C100 console in 2008. The Met has such a busy schedule, and we often rehearse one show in the afternoon and open for a different show in the evening, so the C100’s instant recall lets us turnaround our setup very quickly, which is a huge benefit. With input counts as high as Doctor Atomic’s ninety-two, the C100 makes recording live productions quite manageable and we depend on it for the Metropolitan Opera: Live in HD series. You can always hear the quality of an SSL as demonstrated in this recording.”

Ken Lewis, who produced, arranged and performed on the album Watch The Throne (Jay-Z and Kanye West), which picked up a Grammy for Best Rap Performance as well as two more Grammys – Best Rap/Sung Collaboration and Best Rap Song – for the song All of the Lights (Kanye West, Rihanna, Kid Cudi and Fergie):

“If I’m creating music for artists like Kanye, Drake or Eminem, SSL is capturing the sound. I have earned credits on ten Grammy Nominations in the last two years and my SSL was used for every one of them."

Martin Walters, mixing engineer, and Terri Lyne Carrington, whose album The Mosaic Project won the Grammy for Best Jazz Vocal Album:

“In both tracking and mixing of The Mosaic Project, Solid State Logic channel strips and plug-ins played an important role in achieving the sound we were going for.”

F. Reid Shippen, one of the mix engineers for Chris Tomlin’s And If Our God is For Us, which won a Grammy for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:

“I’m fortunate to have shared the privilege of my seventh Grammy award with the amazing team behind Chris Tomlin. Every record I’ve ever mixed has been on an SSL – the best mixing board on the planet.”

