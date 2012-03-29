Mosart Medialab to offer new interfaces, multi-studio solution

Mosart Medialab will unveil interfaces for its Mosart Newscast Automation 3.0 with Harris Nexio and Grass Valley K2 video servers, Calrec and Stagetec audio mixers, Casper, Xpression and Pixel Power graphics, Brainstorm Virtual Studio, and Camerobot systems.

The company has extended the open newscast automation system with support for Annova's OpenMedia and Octopus in addition to ENPS, iNEWS, Dalet News and NorCom. Mosart now supports eight manufacturers of audio mixers, five manufacturers of video switchers, nine brands of video servers, nine graphics systems and six camera robotics systems — as well as simultaneous use of gear from multiple camera robotic vendors.

The company also will unveil Mosart Multi-Studio Solutions, a fully featured Mosart newscast automation system designed for the multi-studio broadcaster, providing efficient, streamlined sharing of resources and coordination across several control rooms.

See Mosart Medialab at 2012 NAB Show booth N1820.