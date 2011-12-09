TELEFUNKEN Introduces New ELA M 260 Tube Mic Stereo Set at Winter NAMM

Shipping With Cardioid, Omni, and Hyper-Cardioid Capsules, Plus Dual Power Supply

TELEFUNKEN Elektroakustik of South Windsor, CT, is exhibiting for the first time at Winter NAMM the new ELA M 260 Tube Microphone Stereo Set, which comes complete with 3 capsules for each microphone, plus one dual power supply and flight case.

The Stereo Set was first introduced in1958 by Gotham Audio as a package for the Neumann U-47 and U-48 microphones that were distributed in the United States. The designers at TELEFUNKEN Elektroakustik have emulated the concept in this new version 53 years later.

Each microphone in the Stereo Set features 3 capsules (260 cardioid, 261 omni-directional, and 262 hyper-cardioid). The new M 960S provides power to both microphones from a single power supply. Also included are two 25' Accusound tube microphone cables with right angle XLR connectors, two wooden microphone jewel boxes, two shock-mounts, and a flight case for safe transit. The microphones also feature NOS TELFUNKEN EF732 vacuum tubes, custom audio transformers, and come in the same "flint gray" finish made popular by the R-F-T AR-51 microphone.

Also now available is the ELA M 260 Stereo Field Recording Set with interchangeable capsules, Novuscell 20-hour rechargeable battery pack, charger, and accessories.

TELEFUNKEN will be exhibiting the new Stereo Set at Winter NAMM, Booth # 1868.

To learn more about TELEFUNKEN Elektroakustik, visit: http://www.t-funk.com