Net Insight ensures mission critical video traffic from Royal Wedding

Today, the 29th April 2011, the UK will come to a standstill when HRH Prince William and Miss Kate Middleton marry at Westminster Abbey in London, England.

Thanks to its UK partner, Omnistream, Net Insight will be providing connectivity for live pictures of the event from Buckingham Palace and Westminster Abbey to ensure this mission critical traffic is delivered with the best quality and best utilisation of broadcast infrastructure.

Net Insight was selected due to its complete package of services including its wide range of broadcast interfaces coupled with its flexible IP connectivity and management solutions.

The services are delivered by SNG Broadcast Services Ltd.