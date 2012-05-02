Sheffield Softworks Vintage Effects Released for Final Cut Pro, Motion and After Effects

Vintage Effects reproduces the look of early color film techniques

Boston, MA – May 1, 2012 –Noise Industries, developer of visual effects tools for the post-production and broadcast markets, introduces Sheffield Softworks Vintage Effects, available now for Final Cut Pro, Motion and After Effects through FxFactory. The Vintage plug-in allows editors to give a vintage, 20th century film look to their footage by mathematically recreating the conditions of the original physical process through three different techniques: Technicolor 2 Strip, Technicolor 3 Strip and Multicolor. For each of the three processes, Vintage provides a normal and quick mode, which renders faster but doesn’t allow editors to fully customize the settings. Sheffield Vintage Effects can be purchased now through FxFactory for 19 USD.

Sheffield Softworks Vintage Effects provides settings for:

Technicolor 2 Strip – Records the red and green images

Technicolor 3 Strip – Records the full color palette in a way that differs from modern color film

Multicolor – Records the red and blue images

About Sheffield Softworks and Patrick Sheffield

Patrick Sheffield is an award-winning editor with over twenty years of industry experience. He has edited music videos, commercials, documentaries, feature films, and more. In addition to editing, Sheffield also does work on effects, color correction, finishing, and more.

About Noise Industries, LLC

Established in 2004, Boston, Massachusetts-based Noise Industries is an innovative developer of visual effects tools for the post-production and broadcast community. Their products are integrated with popular non-linear editing and compositing products from Apple and Adobe. For more information, please visit the Noise Industries Website.

