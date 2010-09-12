ANTON/BAUER TANDEM 150 MODULAR POWER SYSTEM FEATURING A VEHICLE CHARGER MAKES ITS INTERNATIONAL DEBUT AT IBC 2010

Multiple Charging Methods Offer Flexibility for On-Location Shoots

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, SEPTEMBER 10, 2010 – Anton/Bauer®, a Vitec Group brand, and the world’s premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, will introduce its cutting-edge Tandem® 150 Modular Power System to attendees at this year’s IBC 2010 (Stand 11.F60).

The Tandem 150 system provides ultimate flexibility for shoots in isolated areas offering two unique methods of charging. Crews working out of their cars during a night shoot, in an isolated location, or in an area where power is not accessible can simply use the CA-TMCL with their dependable vehicle AC power outlet. The CA-TMCL is the smallest portable car charger on the market and does not require an inverter. The battery simply snaps on the QR-TM bracket and plugs into the vehicle’s power outlet. In addition, for productions where sunlight is available, crews can charge any Logic Series® battery with the award-winning Anton/Bauer Solar Panel.

Weighing just two and a half pounds, the Tandem 150 is the smallest and lightest charger and on-camera power supply, as well as the only on-camera AC power supply over 100 watts without a fan available on the market. This fully automatic system allows a user to simultaneously charge a battery and power a camera. When a 75 watt draw is exceeded, the system automatically stops charging and performs solely as a 150 watt power supply. When the camera is turned off or the load is reduced below 75 watts, the Tandem 150 system instantly resumes normal operation as a simultaneous charger/power supply. Users can operate the system from the AC Mains at 100 to 240 volts AC or 50-60 Hz.

“Anton/Bauer prides itself on meeting the expanding needs of industry professionals,” says Michael Accardi, president, Anton/Bauer. “As users’ needs continue to expand and evolve, it’s important that solutions address this issue and provide more options for production crews. The Tandem 150 Modular Power System does just that, giving industry professionals working on-location or in remote areas a lightweight solution with several choices for power supply. We certainly focused on ease of use for this system.”

