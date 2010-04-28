LUCA VISUAL FX JOINS FXFACTORY DEVELOPMENT PARTNER PROGRAM; RELEASES LIGHT AND IMAGE ENHANCEMENT PLUG-IN FOR FINAL CUT STUDIO AND AFTER EFFECTS

New Light Box 1.0 introduces stylish image colors and unique light manipulation options to the FxFactory platform

Boston, MA – Noise Industries, developer of visual effects tools for the post-production and broadcast markets, announced that new development partner, Luca Visual FX, has released Light Box 1.0 for the FxFactory® platform. Light Box 1.0 is a generous new collection of light and image enhancement tools designed to work inside Adobe® After Effects® CS3 / CS4 / CS5, Apple® Final Cut Pro®, Apple Motion® and Apple Final Cut® Express applications. Luca Visual FX was founded by award-winning videographer and editor, Luca Bonomo, and is already well known within Final Cut Community for developing stunning visual effects. Enhancing its growing industry reputation with Light Box 1.0, the new release includes 9 customizable GPU-accelerated plug-ins and transitions that allow users to explore tasteful new ways of manipulating light and stylizing image colors to effectively breathe life into any project.

"The engineering of Light Box 1.0 went smoothly with FxFactory. It allowed for the quick development of some unique customizable light effects and transitions that will certainly add a stylish touch to any project," said Luca Bonomo, founder, Luca Visual FX. "We are excited to continue our successful relationship with Noise Industries."

"We are extremely happy to welcome Luca Visual FX to the FxFactory family," comments Niclas Bahn, director of business development, Noise Industries. "Luca Visual FX's plug-ins and 'clip ready' light transitions have already created such a buzz in the industry. Light Box 1.0's stylish approach to light and image manipulation is extremely unique in the industry and will undoubtedly continue to enhance the company's growing reputation."

Light Box 1.0 Feature Highlights

Light Box 1.0 includes 9 plug-ins, giving users with the ability to create powerful light effects, as well as stylize images and colors. Highlights include:

• Light Flicker: Simulates TV ambient, vintage projector flickering and disco strobe lights. Can be used in a variety of projects and contains a number of customizable controls and presets.

• Light Pulse: Provides a fast and easy way of creating automated pulsing lights of any speed, color and style. An effect like "Red light Alarm" or constantly shifting ambient lights requires only a couple of seconds to choose from the presets and customize the effect.

• Multicolor Gradient: A customizable plug-in that allows the user to overlay a variety of color gradients of modifiable tonality, size, and intensity over images.

• Multicolor Vignette: Provides the unique ability to apply a smooth, multicolored vignette onto the image. Like Multicolor Gradient, this plug-in helps add a gentle touch of color while grading.

• Regional Light: A stylish plug-in that replicates localized light effects, with or without flicker. Underexposed, dull images can be brightened up and improved with the use of one or more Regional Lights.

• Stylizer: A video stylization plug-in. From abstract image manipulation to surreal looks, this plug-in offers a variety of options, including built-in presets.

• Vivid Touch: Sharply enhances both image light and colors. Vivid Touch helps users combine contrasting effects, like glow and sharpness, to achieve either more vivid images or dream-like atmospherics.

• Burn Wipe: Creates dynamic light and burnout wipe transitions of any intensity, thickness and color. The wipe can be vertical, horizontal and any rotation degree. Unlike any other wipe plug-in, the movement and rotation of the effect can also be randomized to achieve dramatic results.

• Flash: A transition that creates various intermittent flash/lightning effects in-between clips and is most effective when a dramatic and/or sudden change requires emphasis.

Availability and Pricing of Light Box 1.0

Light Box 1.0 is available for $49 USD via the Noise Industries website (http://www.noiseindustries.com). A trial version is also included with the FxFactory installer.

Adobe After Effects, Apple Final Cut Studio and Apple Final Cut Express users can also sample hundreds of other FxFactory plug-ins by downloading the free trial version of FxFactory from: http://www.noiseindustries.com/fxfactory.

About Luca Visual FX and Founder Luca Bonomo

Luca Visual FX Ltd. is a recently formed, UK-based visual effects company. It focuses on the development of visual effects for film and video, delivered either in the form of plug-ins to be installed for use within a specific host software, or clips with transparency ready for use within a timeline.

Luca Visual FX founder, Luca Bonomo, is an award winning videographer and editor with a variety of broadcast credits, including Channel 4, BBC, and Davis Films (Samuel Hadida). He has also worked for a variety of artists/song writers, including Mika, Grammy® award-winner Imogen Heap, and more. For additional information on Luca Visual FX, please visit: http://www.lucasplugins.co.uk.

About Noise Industries, LLC

Established in 2004, Boston, Massachusetts-based Noise Industries is an innovative developer of visual effects tools for the postproduction and broadcast community. Their products are integrated with popular non-linear editing and compositing products from Apple and Adobe. For more information about Noise Industries, please visit: http://www.noiseindustries.com.

Press Contact

To schedule a press briefing or request a product review; please contact Kathleen Langlois or Janice Dolan at:

Zazil Media Group

Kathleen Langlois

(p) +1 413 374 7655

(email) Kathleen@zazilmediagroup.com

Zazil Media Group

Janice Dolan

(p) +1 617 817 6595

(email) janice@zazilmediagroup.com