AVIOM EXPANDS NORTHWEST REGION SALES FORCE WITH ADDITION OF PLUS FOUR MARKETING

WEST CHESTER, PA, MARCH 30, 2010 — Aviom, exclusive developer of the world's most powerful audio transport protocol, A-Net®, is pleased to announce that Plus Four Marketing is the company’s newest manufacturers’ rep, serving the Northwest region of the U.S. Plus Four has an outstanding reputation of representing manufacturers of professional audio/video systems and equipment such as major industry brands Riedel, Soundcraft, JBL and Crown.

Equally as excited to be working with Aviom, Plus Four Founder and President Jim Mathews says most of his sales team members have had experience working with Aviom equipment. “We pride ourselves on our product knowledge and make it a point to be hands-on end users of all the equipment we sell,” says Mathews. “In many cases we have even operated products that directly compete with some of our clients, which has allowed us to be a truly valuable resource when it comes to product application. By adding Aviom to our line, we are now able to provide our customers with a broader range of high-fidelity digital audio networking solutions.”

Aviom’s widespread applications, from monitor mixing and digital snakes to audio networking, support Plus Four’s commitment to developing high-end audio/video systems for the broadcast, live sound and recording markets. Plus Four will represent Aviom in Northern California, Northern Nevada and the entire Pacific Northwest.

“We are thrilled to be represented by one of the nation’s most respected audio/video rep firms and we are especially pleased to be working with a team that knows the Aviom line so well,” says Gary Lee, Aviom’s director of sales for the Americas. “We look forward to a long and successful partnership with Jim Mathews and the rest of the Plus Four team.”

Joining the Plus Four Marketing sales force will be Steve Malone and Todd Finnie from a former Aviom rep firm, which closed its doors in late January. The addition of Malone and Finnie to the Plus Four team ensures that Aviom and its users will continue to receive experienced, highly qualified representation in the Northwest.

Aviom pioneered personal mixing with its Pro16® Monitor Mixing System and continues to break new ground with the revolutionary Pro64® Series of audio networking products. With tens of thousands of products in the field today, Aviom has set the standard for high performance, scalable digital solutions. All Aviom systems harness the power of A-Net®, Aviom's innovative digital audio technology that simplifies system design while enhancing flexibility and fidelity. All Aviom products are designed, tested, and manufactured in the USA.