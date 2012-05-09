Volicon unveils loudness monitoring module

Volicon has extended the capabilities of its Observer loudness monitoring module with enhanced graphing, reporting and real-time alert features that simplify critical compliance tasks.

Equipped with these tools, A/V logging and an array of measurement functions, the Observer logging and monitoring platform provides a powerful and convenient tool for ensuring and demonstrating compliance.

Volicon’s Observer loudness monitoring module, available on all Observer product lines, allows users to measure AC3 dialnorm levels and to monitor their broadcasts’ compliance with ITU BS.1770-1 and BS.1770-2, ATSC A/85 RP 2011, CALM Act (FCC Report 11-182A1), EBU R128 (Tech 3341/2/3/4), and ARIB TR-B32 standards.

The enhanced Observer module increases visibility of audio, video and measurement data; enables more accurate selection of aired content; and supports faster, more practical access to any given piece of content.