Guitar Center Professional Appoints Kurtis Ewing Account Manager, Based at GC Pro’s Sherman Oaks, California Location

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, August 9, 2011 — Guitar Center Professional (GC Pro), the outside sales division of Guitar Center that focuses on the needs of professional users, announces the appointment of Kurtis Ewing to the position of Account Manager, based in the company’s Sherman Oaks, California location, effective immediately. In his new position, Ewing will draw on his extensive experience in sound production to help GC Pro expand its presence in the studio, live, post-production and house-of-worship market sectors. The announcement was made by GC Pro Vice President Rick Plushner and further underscores GC Pro’s ongoing commitment to the continuing growth of GC Pro as a turnkey supplier for professional end users.

Ewing brings a wealth of experience in the music production, television and house-of-worship market sectors to the GC Pro team. As a third-generation TV soundman, he knows the unique needs of the Southern California audio industry. With a high level of expertise, Kurtis is passionate about servicing GC Pro’s diverse client base in Los Angeles, including the post-production and composer communities. Ewing has a talent for producing music, and aside from his work in TV sound, he has written music for such hip-hop stars as The Game, Ne-Yo and many more.

“Kurtis, or ‘XL,’ as he’s called, comes to us as a solid veteran of sound production,” stated GC Pro Vice President Rick Plushner. “His ongoing work as a television sound engineer, something that he was exposed to at an early age by his family, places him in a unique position to reach out to the television and film industries to supply equipment and services for their audio needs. And his work as a producer and composer has given him the real-world experience to give musicians and composers the solutions they are looking for. Kurtis is the total package, and we are exited to have him as part of the GC Pro team.”

“Whether you need a specific solution to solve a problem, or want to create a complete world-class studio built from the ground up, GC Pro and I can provide the best options that your budget will allow,” stated Ewing. “I look forward to serving the television and video; and house-of-worship; and music production communities in my position as GC Pro’s latest Account Manager. I am proud to be on board.”

For more information, please visit www.gcpro.com.