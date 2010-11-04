DSC Labs Goes "RED" With Exclusive Addition To Its CamBook Series

The only charts made for, endorsed and sold by RED®, DSC Labs’ RED CamBook™ provides cinematographers with an incomparable precision tool to complement the high-end workflows of the RED One® and RED Epic™ cameras

Toronto, Canada --DSC Labs, developer of innovative products for image quality improvement, has recently announced the addition of the RED CamBook to their popular CamBook chart series to complement the high-end workflows of both the RED One and the highly anticipated RED Epic cameras. The RED One, most recently used to shoot the critically acclaimed motion picture The Social Network, has increased its resolution to 4.5K as well as boosted dynamic range and low-light performance. The RED Epic, which has not yet been released, is said to bring a completely new generation of technology to the market. At one-third the size of the RED One camera, the RED Epic will come with a 5K sensor and a 27-layer ASIC, enabling the capture of up to 120 frames per second at full 14MP resolution.

“I have been working with charts from DSC Labs for several years now, so when Michael Wiegand approached us about DSC making a set of charts specifically for the RED cameras, it made sense,” says Graeme Nattress, Problem Solver, RED Digital Cinema. “The main chart is a ChromaDuMonde® 28, with six extra over-saturated colors specifically designed for RED’s colorimetry and an 18% gray background. The other two charts are framing charts, and they include framings for the Epic as well as the RED One. The neutral white and 18% grey backgrounds are great for achieving an accurate white balance. The RED CamBook allows you to achieve better exposure, a more accurate white balance and produces a record of the actual lighting on set, which helps keep you consistent in terms of colorimetry throughout post-production."

DSC Labs’ RED CamBook includes three pages of precise charts and is designed for the RED One and RED Epic. It includes unique RED framing formats; one chart with the industry-standard 18% neutral gray background, and a second with DSC’s CamWhite background—both having RED camera framings up to 5K. In addition, the RED CamBook contains the ChromaDuMonde 28 with 24 colors, 4 skin tones, and an 11-step crossed grayscale featuring an 18% gray background. The 11-step crossed grayscale displays the exposure setting and determines exactly how gamma curves are affecting the image.

Michael Wiegand, DSC Labs Sales Manager, comments, “We are pleased to offer this set of charts for the RED One and RED Epic. The RED CamBook has been very well received by RED users, both by those who have migrated from a film background and those who come from the video world—where test charts and Rec. 709 color space are already the norm.”

Availability and Pricing

A sensible choice for users requiring a full set of charts with a reasonable price tag, the RED CamBook is available today through the DSC Labs Worldwide Reseller Channels, directly from RED, DSC, and online at http://dsclabs-us.intelex.ca/store.php for $480.00 USD.

DSC Labs produces a wide range of precision test patterns for various applications in broadcasting, digital cinema, corporate production, medicine, security, etc. Many of these patterns have been designed for particular applications using suggestions and input from users, and the RED CamBook is no exception. Like regular CamAligns®, CamBook charts are wide dynamic range and washable. While regular CamAligns are mounted on aircraft aluminum, the CamBook charts are mounted on lightweight composite material.

About DSC Labs

DSC Labs has been dedicated to image integrity in visual communications for more than 48 years. The company’s pioneering engineering achievements include patented image processes and the development of standardized industry-wide test patterns, earning DSC the Fuji Gold Medal for outstanding contributions to television. “Better Images through Research” articulates the company’s continuing commitment to making innovative products for image quality improvement.

DSC Labs’ CamBook, CamAlign, and ChromaDuMonde charts are trademarks or registered trademarks of DSC Labs. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

