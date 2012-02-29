New Pixel Power Gallium to deliver automated transmission device control

Pixel Power will debut Gallium, an integrated, scalable scheduling, asset management and automation system at the 2012 NAB Show.

Gallium provides automated control of Pixel Power’s transmission devices for graphics or complete channel playout, including ChannelMaster. Gallium provides enterprise-standard, scalable automated transmission. With the ability to manage multiformat content delivery, Gallium maximizes sharing across multiple channels.

ChannelMaster provides a cost-effective, reliable approach to deploying new channels without compromise. It is an out-of-the-box solution to bringing new channels to air quickly and cost-effectively. ChannelMaster integrates storage, graphics, DVE, audio, subtitling, master control, live feed and long-form video playout within a single dedicated hardware platform. ChannelMaster integrates with any automation and MAM system or can be controlled via Pixel Power Gallium.

See Pixel Power at 2012 NAB Show booth N2034.