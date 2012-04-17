Clear-Com unveils V-Series rotary panels, E-MADI card for Eclipse

Clear-Com is introducing two additions to its Eclipse digital matrix intercom family at the 2012 NAB Show: a new line of V-Series rotary panels and the Eclipse MADI (E-MADI) card.

The new V-Series rotary panels provide users with control over audio level adjustments. The addition of the panels to existing V-Series push-button and lever key panels gives broadcasters a range of user control key panel options. Available in 1RU or 2RU, and in desktop and extension panel variants, the V-Series rotary panels feature push-listen with mix control knob and a separate push-talk button for easy-to-use, intuitive talk-and-listen monitoring.

Designed in a 6RU form like the other frame cards for the Eclipse-Omega and Eclipse-Median, the E-MADI provides connection with standard MADI devices. The new E-MADI card offers full user setup and can be configured through the Eclipse Configuration Software (ECS) to supply up to 64 full channels of digital four-wire connectivity per card from the Eclipse-Median or Omega digital matrix frames.

See Clear-Com at 2012 NAB Show booth C8008.