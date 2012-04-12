PESA to introduce DRS audio routing system

PESA will introduce its new DRS audio distributed routing system with Enterprise Data Exchange Engine (E-DXE) at the 2012 NAB Show.

A full-featured 24-bit, 96kHz routing system for audio and time code signals, DRS uses high-speed multiplexing technology for signal distribution, rather than a crosspoint matrix array. Its modular architecture makes it easy to tailor the system to fit specific configurations.

At the heart of every DRS is PESA’s DXE frame, where the actual signal routing function takes place. It provides a variety of signal processing features, including input sample rate conversion, input gain and phase inversion. AES3, AES3id, time code, analog audio and MADI (AES-10) signals can be processed within the same system without external converters. Each DRS can be sample rate adjusted to support 44.1kHz or 48kHz.

See PESA at 2012 NAB Show booth SL9615.