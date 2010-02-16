MOUNT ST. HELENS VISITORS SOON TO VIEW VOLCANIC ACTION IN HI DEF: Professional Products, Inc. begins renovation on Johnston Ridge Observatory’s Audio Visual System

Professional Products, Inc. (PPI), a leader in designing and integrating advanced video, audio, data and control systems, announced today that it has been awarded a $500,000 contract by the USDA Forest Service to renovate the Johnston Ridge Observatory’s audio visual system. Johnston Ridge Observatory, just five miles from Mount St. Helens in Washington, provides visitors with information and exhibits on the volcano’s past eruptions and demonstrates how scientists still monitor its activity today. PPI’s state-of-the-art system design and implementation will include the upgrade of the observatory’s existing video presentation “Message from the Mountain,” from 640 x 480 resolution to 1440 x 1080, utilizing the latest technology to present a more vibrant, high definition experience.

“This project with Johnston Ridge Observatory is very exciting for PPI,” said Bruce Kaufmann, PPI’s president and CEO. “We feel privileged to be able to assist the observatory in educating the public about Mount St. Helens and its powerful history and beauty.”

The renovation will include an upgrade to the content player, video, audio and control systems in the observatory’s auditorium. PPI’s system design has been created with particular attention to performance, flexibility, longevity, remote access, reliability and user-friendliness, while still being compatible with current exhibits and allowing for future expansion. The project is scheduled to be completed in May 2010.

About Professional Products, Inc.

Professional Products, Inc. (PPI) is a technology-driven design-build company providing clients with professional video, audio, data and control solutions, improving work flow through creative design and excellent integration. PPI solves issues of presentation, production, telepresence, IP/Broadcast acquisition and distribution. Clients include government, corporate, broadcast, higher education, healthcare, leisure and entertainment. For more information, please visit http://www.professionalproducts.com.