NAB 2011: DSC Labs Announces New Extreme Dynamic Range 1,000,000:1 Camera Evaluation Test System

The self-illuminated Xyla 15™ (14 f-stop) and Xyla 21™ (20 f-stop) are designed to provide greater accuracy and flexibility when measuring dynamic range

Toronto, Canada –DSC Labs, an eco-friendly developer of innovative products for image quality improvement, is pleased to announce the latest addition to its current line of high dynamic range charts – the Xyla 15™ and Xyla 21™. While the Xylas are sophisticated tools that feature spectrophotometrically neutral grayscales and built-in regulated power supplies, they are remarkably intuitive and easy to use. Xylas attach to any ⅝ inch spigot light stand and provide built-in leveling. Xyla's grayscale steps may be viewed as a full staircase, in groups or individually. This can be invaluable when comparing lens flare or other optical flares in a system.

“When testing a camera’s ability to capture minute amounts of light, in the case of Xyla 21 the last step is only 1 millionth the brightness of the first step. Consequently, it is important that such tests be carried out in a dark environment. Past systems have had considerable problems with light leakage, which can make high dynamic range measurements meaningless. We developed the Xyla charts to address these issues and enable users to test the dynamic range of their cameras with a greater degree of confidence,” comments DSC Labs President, David Corley.

Xyla 15 and Xyla 21 Features

The Xyla 15 provides users with 14 f-stops of dynamic range – ideal for most current camera systems, while the Xyla 21 boasts an additional 6 f-stops for advanced testing. Combining minimal light leakage with other innovations such as Xyla’s unique stepped xylophone display, the Xyla systems provide unequaled accuracy when testing at incredibly low-light levels. Their small sizes also make them more portable, self-contained, and flexible than current rear-lit products. Some of the features of the new Xyla 15 and Xyla 21 include:

• Fully-enclosed internal light system

• Super high-dynamic range, test up to 14 f-stops (Xyla 15) and 20 f-stops (Xyla 21)

• Light-tight system prevents light leakage to allow maximum accuracy while checking darker staircase steps

• Ability to illuminate the whole staircase, groups, or individual steps

• Xylophone-shaped displays provide maximum scanned area for the dark steps while minimizing flare interference from lighter chips

• Xylas are quickly attached to any ⅝ inch light stand

• Convenient, easy leveling

Xyla 15 and Xyla 21 at NAB 2011

The Xyla 15 and Xyla 21 charts will be debuting at the NAB 2011 show held in Las Vegas. Attendees will be able to see their unique capabilities demonstrated at the DSC Labs booth (C10215).

The Xylas will be available to purchase at NAB or directly from DSC Labs – please visit them at their booth, e-mail dsc@dsclabs.com, or visit http://www.dsclabs.com. Delivery typically takes 2-3 weeks.

For more information about DSC Labs, please go to http://www.dsclabs.com or visit them at NAB. To book a press appointment with DSC Labs at NAB 2011, please contact Kathleen Langlois (Kathleen@zazilmediagroup.com).

About DSC Labs

DSC Labs has been dedicated to image integrity in visual communications for more than 48 years. The company’s pioneering engineering achievements include patented image processes and the development of standardized industry-wide test patterns, earning DSC the Fuji Gold Medal for outstanding contributions to television. Using ground source heat/cool technology at the lab, DSC is known for its environmentally friendly production processes and materials, and whenever possible, for designing recyclable products. “Better Images through Research” articulates the company’s continuing commitment to making innovative products for image quality improvement.

